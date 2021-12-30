ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma’s Most Wanted — December 30, 2021

By Joshua Hoggard
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Crime Stoppers has released the names and descriptions of the five most wanted fugitives in Texoma for the week of December 30, 2021.

If you have any information on the location of any of the following fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888 .

Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online

If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.

There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tips lead to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward of up to $200.

Manhunt Monday suspect for continuous sexual assault jailed on $500,000 bond

NOTE: The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers want to remind citizens the following fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself.

The following individuals are wanted as of December 30, 2021.

Ashley Elaine Aragon

Wanted for Surety Off Bond — Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G – U/200G
  • Ethnicity — Hispanic
  • Sex — Female
  • Age — 28 years old
  • Hair Color — Brown
  • Eye Color — Brown
  • Height — 5’05”
  • Weight — 130 pounds

Luis David Benitez

Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4G – U/400G
  • Ethnicity — Hispanic
  • Sex — Male
  • Age — 28 years old
  • Hair Color — Black
  • Eye Color — Brown
  • Height — 5’10”
  • Weight — 192 pounds

Eric Nicole Burton, Jr.

Wanted for Violation of Probation — Assault Family Violence Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Ethnicity — Black
  • Sex — Male
  • Age — 26 years old
  • Hair Color — Black
  • Eye Color — Brown
  • Height — 5’10”
  • Weight — 155 pounds

Charles Andrew Newby III

Wanted for Violation of Probation — Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
  • Ethnicity — White
  • Sex — Male
  • Age — 20 years old
  • Hair Color — Brown
  • Eye Color — Blue
  • Height — 6’04”
  • Weight — 315 pounds

Amber Nicole Scherff

Wanted for Violation of Probation — Forgery of Financial Instrument
  • Ethnicity — White
  • Sex — Female
  • Age — 38 years old
  • Hair Color — Blonde
  • Eye Color — Hazel
  • Height — 5’04”
  • Weight — 128 pounds
Woman sentenced for assault of Wichita County deputy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Mineral Wells woman is sentenced in 89th District Court Thursday, December 30, for the assault of a Wichita County deputy last February which resulted in injuries requiring treatment at the hospital. Bobby Sue Windham was arrested on four charges after the assault. For assault of a peace officer, she was […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
