Texoma’s Most Wanted — December 30, 2021

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Crime Stoppers has released the names and descriptions of the five most wanted fugitives in Texoma for the week of December 30, 2021.

If you have any information on the location of any of the following fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888 .

If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.

There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tips lead to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward of up to $200.

NOTE: The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers want to remind citizens the following fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself.

The following individuals are wanted as of December 30, 2021.

Ashley Elaine Aragon

Wanted for Surety Off Bond — Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G – U/200G

Ethnicity — Hispanic

— Hispanic Sex — Female

— Female Age — 28 years old

— 28 years old Hair Color — Brown

— Brown Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’05”

— 5’05” Weight — 130 pounds

Luis David Benitez

Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4G – U/400G

Ethnicity — Hispanic

— Hispanic Sex — Male

— Male Age — 28 years old

— 28 years old Hair Color — Black

— Black Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’10”

— 5’10” Weight — 192 pounds

Eric Nicole Burton, Jr.

Wanted for Violation of Probation — Assault Family Violence Impede Breath/Circulation

Ethnicity — Black

— Black Sex — Male

— Male Age — 26 years old

— 26 years old Hair Color — Black

— Black Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’10”

— 5’10” Weight — 155 pounds

Charles Andrew Newby III

Wanted for Violation of Probation — Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Ethnicity — White

— White Sex — Male

— Male Age — 20 years old

— 20 years old Hair Color — Brown

— Brown Eye Color — Blue

— Blue Height — 6’04”

— 6’04” Weight — 315 pounds

Amber Nicole Scherff

Wanted for Violation of Probation — Forgery of Financial Instrument

Ethnicity — White

— White Sex — Female

— Female Age — 38 years old

— 38 years old Hair Color — Blonde

— Blonde Eye Color — Hazel

— Hazel Height — 5’04”

— 5’04” Weight — 128 pounds

