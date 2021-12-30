CHP Max Enforcement Period Begins on New Years Eve

(Sacramento, CA) — The CHP is ramping up its Maximum Enforcement Period starting on Christmas Eve. Officials say the enforcement will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. CHP officers will be on the lookout for any unsafe or distracted driving, speeding, or seat belt violations. During last year’s Christmas holiday enforcement period, 38 people were killed on state highways. Nearly 600 others were arrested for driving under the influence.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO