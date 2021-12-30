ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CHP Max Enforcement Period Begins on New Years Eve

By John Todd
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ushering in of a new year brings with it the anticipation of a fresh start, positive changes, and healthy resolutions. What it should not bring are headlines of tragedies caused by drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. To encourage safe travel for those who are out...

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

DUI Education and Enforcement stretches from Border to Border on New Year's Eve

Members of the Idaho State Police are joining colleagues throughout the Western U.S. in urging drivers to buckle up and drive safe and sober this New Year’s Eve. It’s a unified effort from the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition to keep people safe on our roadways and prevent DUI-related injuries.
IDAHO STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Maximum Enforcement Begins Tonight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The ushering in of a new year brings with it the anticipation of a fresh start, positive changes, and healthy resolutions. What it should not bring are headlines of tragedies caused by drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. To encourage safe travel for those...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KABC

CHP Statewide Maximum Enforcement Period Starts Today

(Sacramento, CA) — The CHP is ramping up its Maximum Enforcement Period starting on Christmas Eve. Officials say the enforcement will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. CHP officers will be on the lookout for any unsafe or distracted driving, speeding, or seat belt violations. During last year’s Christmas holiday enforcement period, 38 people were killed on state highways. Nearly 600 others were arrested for driving under the influence.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSAZ

Local law enforcement increases patrols for New Year’s Eve

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a new year comes one of the most popular drinking nights. And to prepare for those who may try to drive after drinking, Bryan Varney, the Deputy Sheriff with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, said extra deputies are on the road on New Year’s Eve.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
signalscv.com

CHP to conduct holiday maximum enforcement

The California Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways this holiday weekend. According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 38 people were killed in crashes in California throughout the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year and CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

CHP Maximum Enforcement Period Underway, Continues During Holiday Weekend

The California Highway Patrol Saturday reminded motorists to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling over the holiday weekend. “The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedesertreview.com

CHP enforces holiday MEP starting Friday

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways, especially during the holiday season, according to a press release. According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mercury News

CHP increasing enforcement for Christmas weekend

While many people had to find alternatives to family gatherings last Christmas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year should be different. AAA is projecting that 109 million people will travel this holiday season, which means people can expect to see more cars on the road this weekend. For those...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Public Safety
bbbtv12.com

TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL ANNOUNCES PLAN FOR ENFORCEMENT DURING NEW YEAR’S EVE HOLIDAY PERIOD

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct a strict traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s Eve holiday period beginning Friday, December 31, at 6:00 p.m. and concluding Sunday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m. State troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols, seat belt, sobriety, and driver’s license checkpoints during the holiday. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday.
TENNESSEE STATE
kyma.com

CHP El Centro buckles up for drunk drivers on New Years Eve

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The year is coming to an end. Unfortunately, that means more drivers under the influence will hit the road. California Highway Patrol (CHP) in El Centro will have more patrol units through Sunday. Officer Arturo Platero with the CHP in El Centro says although...
EL CENTRO, CA
thereflector.com

WSP, other states partner to enforce safe driving on New Year’s Eve

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will join 10 other western states’ law enforcement agencies with emphasis patrols over the New Year’s holiday. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) will initiate a special effort this New Year’s Eve to ensure dangerous driving behaviors don’t result in the loss of life and injury due to collisions on roadways, said the coalition in a news release. WSTSC is made up of 11 state organizations, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
WASHINGTON STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Mississippi Highway Patrol begins holiday enforcement period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is increasing their visibility with more patrols and enforcement efforts to keep Mississippi drivers as safe as possible during the holiday season. During the 2021 Christmas holiday travel enforcement period, which runs from Thursday, Dec. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 26, at midnight, all available officers will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP’s Christmas enforcement campaign begins

The California Highway Patrol will begin its annual Christmastime "maximum enforcement period'' at 6 p.m. tonight with all available officers deploying to catch drunken or drug-impaired drivers, speeders and other traffic violators. The maximum enforcement period will conclude late Sunday night.    During last year's Christmas maximum enforcement period, CHP officers statewide arrested 573 motorists The post CHP’s Christmas enforcement campaign begins appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

