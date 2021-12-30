ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: 'I think I've been here long enough'

By Allison Koehler
 3 days ago
You may have heard that the Indianapolis Colts recently tried to lure Philip Rivers out of retirement with Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Colts had no luck with Rivers, and neither would the Pittsburgh Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger — he doesn’t even think they’d ask.

Before the reporter could even finish the question, “You ever foresee a day where all of a sudden Mike [Tomlin] gives you a call and…”

“No, no, I don’t think they’ll ask me to come back,” Roethlisberger said with a smile. “I think I’ve been here long enough.”

The query came after Roethlisberger finally addressed the elephant in the (media) room regarding retirement. While no official announcement has been made, Roethlisberger said everything except I’m retiring to indicate that he’s on his way out after the 2021 season.

