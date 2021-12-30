ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will de Blasio smoke pot post-City Hall? 'No intention to use it, not interested in the least'

By Kyle Kandetzki
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Now that Bill de Blasio is on his way out of City Hall, inquiring minds wanted to know — will he smoke some weed?

De Blasio held his final press conference as mayor Thursday, featuring plenty of reflection over his eight years and questions from the media about what he did and didn’t do since 2014.

In a question that she admitted was “off-beat,” the New York Post’s Julia Marsh asked the mayor if he has partaken in marijuana since it’s been legalized and if he would as he leaves the mayor’s office.

“I’m not into it … the last time I used marijuana I was at NYU as a student … in my youth. No intention to use it, not interested in the least,” he said, somewhat incredulously.

De Blasio graduated from NYU with a B.A. in metropolitan studies in 1983 before heading to Columbia University for his Master of International Affairs.

Just over a month ago, de Blasio’s successor Eric Adams showed up to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" with what he said was a bag or marijuana and rolling papers.

"One of my best gifts, as you know, marijuana is legal. I have raw [rolling papers]. I have bamboo and I can't give you this gift, I'll give it to you later," Adams said as he held up a bag, of what looked like a small bag of what marijuana would be stored in.

