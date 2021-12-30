ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bi-State Day 2 Update

Cover picture for the articleJakob Peacy (aka Peace-Dog) just made the finals @220!!. Kaiden Schumacher...

Boys’ Bi-County Tournament – Day 2

Duncan Keller of Covington was not about to let Seeger close in and take the Bi-County Tournament title away from the Trojans. In the final four minutes of the game, the junior made a driving lay-up, a three-pointer and six of six free throws to keep the Patriots at bay and give Covington their eighth Bi-County title in the past ten years by a 61-52 score.
Warhawk Junior Tennis Camp

Today registration opened for Warhawk Junior Tennis Camps that are held in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Link for registration can be found here. The Warhawk Junior Tennis Camps are known as some of the best tennis camps in the Midwest. These camps prepare campers for high school and tournament play by focusing on mental toughness and strategy. Each camp is broken into six different levels from intermediate to state ranked tournament players, so there is fun for everyone. Bring a friend or doubles partner to add to the enjoyment. This camp is available to players aged 12-18.
