Bi-State Day 2 Update

Today registration opened for Warhawk Junior Tennis Camps that are held in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Link for registration can be found here. The Warhawk Junior Tennis Camps are known as some of the best tennis camps in the Midwest. These camps prepare campers for high school and tournament play by focusing on mental toughness and strategy. Each camp is broken into six different levels from intermediate to state ranked tournament players, so there is fun for everyone. Bring a friend or doubles partner to add to the enjoyment. This camp is available to players aged 12-18.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO