The Government Of Canada Launches Applications For The Expanded Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadian workers, businesses and service providers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 22, 2021, the Government of Canada announced that it would be expanding eligibility for the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB) to better support Canadian workers. Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced that the expanded access to CWLB is now in effect and Canadians in designated regions affected by lockdowns or qualifying capacity restrictions can apply for the benefit.

Currently, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nunavut are included in the list of designated lockdown regions. This list will be updated as provincial or territorial governments introduce changes to public health restrictions.

The government will continue to ensure Canadians have the support needed to deal with the impacts related to the evolving Omicron variant, while also supporting a strong economic recovery. Building on measures included in Bill C-2, the government has approved new regulations that:

  • Expand the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit to include workers in regions where provincial or territorial governments have introduced or acknowledged capacity restrictions of 50% or more. This benefit will provide $300 a week in income support to eligible workers who are directly affected by a COVID-19-related public health lockdown, and who have lost 50% or more of their income as a result. Affected Canadian workers in newly designated lockdown regions can apply for the benefit today. Payments will be retroactive to December 19, 2021.To be eligible for the CWLB, you must meet the eligibility criteria which includes, but is not limited to:
  • You earned at least $5,000 in 2020, 2021, or in the 12 months leading up to the day you apply for the benefit;
  • You filed a 2020 tax return;
  • A region where you work or provide a service is designated as a COVID-19 lockdown region during the application period;
  • A designated COVID-19 lockdown in your region resulted in one of the following during the application period:
  • you lost your job and are unemployed
  • you are self-employed but unable to continue your work
  • you are employed or self-employed but had a reduction of at least 50% in your average weekly income as compared to the previous year.
  • These updated regulations will apply from December 19, 2021, to February 12, 2022.

Individuals who tried to apply for the CWLB prior to noon of December 30 th in regions not yet designated as eligible by the CRA have been asked to call the CRA at 1-800-959-8281 to speak to an agent to finalize their application.

The CRA's top priority is to continue to ensure that access to COVID-19 benefits are simple and clear, and that benefit payments get into the hands of those who need it, as quickly as possible. The CRA will also continue to monitor for fraud and suspicious activity and implement necessary controls to protect the integrity of the programs and help ensure that only eligible Canadians are receiving benefit payments.

Quotes

"Through these measures, the Government of Canada is making sure that Canadian workers impacted by regional health measures and lockdowns have the support they need. These changes will ensure Canadians have the support they need to deal with the economic impacts of the Omicron variant, while also supporting a strong economic recovery. We are monitoring the evolving situation closely and will continue to work with our partners to implement COVID-19 support measures as quickly as possible in order to address the financial hardship still being felt by Canadians."

-The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has put Canadians first, providing them with the support they need to stay safe and healthy. Through Bill C-2 and the expansion of the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, we are supporting Canadian workers through targeted income support as regions implement public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Government will continue to be there for Canadian workers and their families, while ensuring Canada's economic recovery leaves no one behind."

- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Associated Links Backgrounder The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit Targeting COVID-19 Support Measures COVID-19 benefits and services - Canada.ca

Backgrounder

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has put Canadians first, providing them with the support they need to stay safe and healthy.

As part of Bill C-2, the Government of Canada introduced the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB) to provide targeted income support to workers who are unable to work due to COVID-19 public health lockdowns.

On December 22, the Government of Canada announced that, on a temporary basis from December 19, 2021 to February 12, 2022, COVID-19 public health orders restricting public access to businesses by at least 50% would be included under the definition of a lockdown order. That means that people who temporarily lose their jobs or have a 50% or more reduction in earnings because of a designated COVID-19 lockdown in their region could be eligible for the CWLB.

How jurisdictions are designated as a "lockdown region"

Also from December 19, 2021 to February 12, 2022, provinces, territories, and Indigenous communities may issue COVID-19 public health orders and be considered by the government for designation as a "lockdown region." However, as part of the designation process, those issued by municipalities or public health authorities need to be acknowledged by a provincial/territorial government as meeting the definition below in order to be considered for designation:

  • the closure to the public, of premises where persons carry out commercial activities or provide services that are not essential to preserving life, health, public safety, or basic societal functioning; or
  • restrictions reducing by at least 50% the maximum number of persons that can enter or occupy premises where persons carry out commercial activities or provide services whether essential or not essential to preserving life, health, public safety or basic societal functioning; or
  • a requirement, applicable in the region specified in the order, regulation, or other instrument, that persons stay at home except for reasons that are essential to preserving life, health, public safety, or basic societal functioning

Fraud prevention and ensuring eligible applicants.

To ensure those in need have rapid access to financial aid, the Government of Canada opted to use an attestation-based approach to deliver the CWLB. This means that individuals must self-declare the information they provide when they apply for the benefit. Should an individual be verified and later determined to be ineligible, despite their certification to this effect, they will have to reimburse the amounts received. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has zero tolerance for fraud and applicants can expect that their information be verified at the time of the application and/or at a later date.

The CRA will continue to monitor for fraud and suspicious activity and implement new controls to protect the integrity of the program and to help ensure that only eligible Canadians are receiving payments. The protection of the personal information of Canadians is a priority for the CRA, and the confidence and trust that individuals have in the CRA are the cornerstones of Canada's tax system.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Canada#Canada Revenue Agency#Cnw#Cwlb#National Revenue#Canadians#Omicron
