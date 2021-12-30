ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

LAZ Parking Announces A Long-Term Investment From Argo Infrastructure Partners

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking (LAZ), one of the largest nationwide contract parking operators in the United States with over 3,200 managed locations, today announced the formation of a new, long-term partnership with Argo Infrastructure Partners (Argo).

Argo is a leading infrastructure investor based in New York with a long-term investment horizon, targeting higher quality infrastructure assets and businesses. This new partnership will strengthen LAZ's existing capabilities, contribute and sustain its strong relationships with employees and customers, and support further investment in EV charging infrastructure assets across the U.S.

"We are honored to partner with the Argo team," said Alan Lazowski, CEO and co-founder of LAZ Parking. "As our first choice among best-in-class infrastructure partners, we sought a long-term investor who understood the value of our national network and our people-first culture. Argo and LAZ are aligned on our shared vision of parking as essential infrastructure, including EV charging, micro warehousing logistics and future mobility services."

"We are excited to partner with Alan and his experienced leadership team in supporting LAZ's high quality infrastructure business and expanding its EV charging infrastructure network," stated Andrew Zaroulis, Senior Director at Argo Infrastructure Partners.

Concurrent with Argo's investment, LAZ's previous shareholders - Indigo Group S.A. through its indirect fully-owned subsidiary Indigo Infra USA Holdings Inc., Harvest Partners and Sculptor Capital Management - are exiting their investments, marking the end of a supportive and successful journey.

"We are humbled by the tremendous value and lifelong friendships we have created as partners," Lazowski said.

Now capitalized with a long-term preferred investment from Argo, LAZ will continue to build on its 40-year track record of providing essential services to customers across the United States, with new services planned such as a nationwide network of electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor and Goulston & Storrs PC is acting as legal counsel to LAZ in connection with the transaction. White & Case LLP is acting as legal counsel to Argo.

About LAZ ParkingLAZ Parking is the largest privately-owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT in 1981, with four decades of experience providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services, LAZ operates over 1.2 million parking spaces across the country in over 3,200 locations in 36 states and 444 cities. Over the past decade, LAZ has led the industry with business intelligence, remote monitoring, and eCommerce solutions, and more recently, launched its Proximity On-Demand Services - "LAZ PODS". Leveraging a national parking network and utilizing connected tech-enabled solutions, LAZ PODS includes EV charging, micro warehousing, and last-mile logistics, and cloud kitchens. LAZ works across various industries, including hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle services. LAZ is a people-first "Conscious Capitalism" company that believes in elevating humanity through business. For more information, visit www.lazparking.com.

About Argo Infrastructure PartnersArgo Infrastructure Partners is an independent fund manager with a long-term approach to infrastructure investing. Argo invests in high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services to their communities and achieve sustainable cash yields over their long operational lives. Argo's investment philosophy aims to couple sound investment return with responsible and sustainable investing. Argo manages over $5 billion in assets on behalf of its investor partners as of September 30, 2021, for more information, visit www.argoip.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laz-parking-announces-a-long-term-investment-from-argo-infrastructure-partners-301452042.html

SOURCE LAZ Parking

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Jobs4Days.com Buys New Domains As A Part Of A Strategic Expansion Plan

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs4Days.com is pleased to announce the acquisition of domains in the Armature and Electric Motor Repair Industry. The new domains are: ArmatureJobs.com, ElectricMotorRepairJobs.com, PumpRepairJobs.com, ElectricalApparatusJobs.com & MotorRewinderJobs.com. The leading online job career search portal aims to reduce unemployment and make job search easy. With...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Lazard Global Total Return And Income Fund Announces New Monthly Distribution Amount

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (LGI) - Get Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Inc. Reportis confirming today, as previously authorized by its Board of Directors pursuant to a Managed Distribution Policy, a monthly distribution of $0.12473, equivalent to 7.0% (annualized) of the Fund's net asset value per share as of the close of markets on December 31, 2021 on the Fund's outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on January 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 10, 2022. The ex-dividend date is January 7, 2022.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Littlejohn & Co. Becomes Magnate Worldwide's Majority Shareholder

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by Littlejohn & Co., a private equity investor with a long track record of successfully building value in middle market companies. Magnate and its business segments will continue to be led by the same senior management team and this transition will be seamless to employees, customers, and vendors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gemspring Capital Acquires JTI Electrical & Instrumentation

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management LLC ("Gemspring"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a majority interest in JTI Electrical & Instrumentation ("JTI" or the "Company"). JTI designs, engineers, and installs complex electrical and mechanical systems that enable...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Investment#Parking Spaces#Harvest Partners#Ev#Indigo Group S A
TheStreet

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Net Revenue, From Both Amazon And E-Commerce Business Segment

New York, NY, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has generated record Quarterly results from both E-Commerce and Amazon. The Company's E-Commerce business segment, powered by Shopify, grew by approximately 75% on a Quarter-to-Quarter sequential basis ("Q-to-Q"). Additionally, the Company's Amazon (Amazon Prime) business grew by approximately 60% Q-to-Q.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Madison Investments Launches Sustainable Equity Fund

Madison Investments is pleased to announce the addition of a new sustainable fund to its lineup of risk-conscious mutual funds. The Madison Sustainable Equity Fund is an actively-managed, high conviction mutual fund designed to pursue long-term capital appreciation by investing in the common stock of high-quality, durable growth, large cap companies that the Fund's portfolio managers believe incorporate sustainability into their overall strategy.
MADISON, WI
TheStreet

MedMen Announces Termination Of Investment Agreement

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced its termination of that certain Investment Agreement, dated as of February 25, 2021 (the "Investment Agreement"), by and among MedMen NY, Inc., a New York corporation, MM Enterprises USA, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, AWH New York, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH"), a Delaware corporation. The Investment Agreement, pursuant to which AWH would have invested into MedMen's New York Operations, was previously announced in a press release dated as of February 25, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
International Business Times

Should Gold be a Part of Your Long-term Investment Plan?

For thousands of years, gold has been one of the most popular and sought-after precious metals in the world. It is tangible, honored, tradable, and a time-tested investment option in growing your net worth. Growth During Recessions. Although owning gold is generally deemed as a source of financial security, it...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CION Investment Corporation Announces Formation Of CION/EagleTree Partners, LLC

CION Investment Corporation (CION) ("CION" or the "Company") today announced that it has formed CION/EagleTree Partners, LLC (the "JV"), an off-balance sheet joint investment entity with an affiliate of EagleTree Capital, LP ("EagleTree") through which EagleTree has made a Firm-level investment. Bullingham Capital, a New York-based private investment firm, will invest alongside EagleTree. The JV will jointly pursue debt opportunities and special situation, crossover, subordinated and other junior capital investments that leverage the combined sourcing and portfolio management capabilities of CION's and EagleTree's respective credit and private equity platforms. The initial holdings of the JV consist of a diversified portfolio of approximately $97 million of second lien debt and equity investments that was held by CION immediately prior to closing and approximately $15 million of cash contributed by EagleTree and Bullingham Capital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedCity News

Why it’s time to invest in a long-term digital front door strategy

Over the last two years, we’ve witnessed a fundamental shift in the way patients view the healthcare experience. Almost overnight, healthcare providers pivoted to utilize telehealth appointments in the spring of 2020 at a rate 78 times higher than in the months leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic. While digitally centered care at first appeared to be a temporary solution to address an unprecedented set of circumstances, it turns out these changes were part of a much broader recalibration of patient expectations. Compared to the last best experiences patients were encountering in other facets of their lives—in particular, the digital retail world—healthcare experiences had fallen behind. That’s why, now, nearly two years after the onset of Covid-19, patients continue to use telehealth services at a rate 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels. After all, in many cases, it’s quite simply a more convenient alternative to a traditional in-person appointment.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Herspiegel Consulting Closes Growth Investment from DFW Capital Partners

YARDLEY, PA — Herspiegel Consulting, LLC. announced that it recently received a growth investment from DFW Capital Partners. The size of the investment was not disclosed. Founded in 2007, Herspiegel Consulting advises start-ups to Fortune 100 pharmaceutical clients on commercial projects across a diverse array of service offerings including product launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. This investment will accelerate Herspiegel Consulting’s growth trajectory, enabling it to expand geographically and in the scope and types of services it offers its clients, as it continues to build on its industry-leading capabilities and reach.
YARDLEY, PA
aithority.com

Rigetti Computing And Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Announce Additional $45Million PIPE Investment

Rigetti Computing (“Rigetti”), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced $45 million in additional commitments for a private placement of Supernova II common stock in connection with their proposed business combination. The commitments include a new investment from Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP and from an existing PIPE investor.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TriStruX Announces New Investment From Huron Capital

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriStruX, a leading provider of telecom infrastructure services to wireless carriers, cable companies and OEMs, has been acquired by leading middle-market private equity firm, Huron Capital. Huron is excited to support TriStruX's track record of high-quality service delivery and deep focus on safety.
BUSINESS
nhbr.com

Copley Equity Partners announces investment in Perkins Biomedical Services

Copley Equity Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Boston, Mass., announced that it has completed a full buyout of Perkins Biomedical Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “Perkins is excited to be partnering with Copley Equity Partners who brings extensive experience working with family-owned businesses in the...
CONCORD, NH
cryptopotato.com

KlayCity Announces Investment from Animoca Brands

KlayCity, the first land NFT game built on Klaytn announced today that it has received an investment from Animoca Brands. KlayCity is a P2E decentralized game, based on future earth wrecked by years of pollution. Built on the Klaytn Network, users are able to obtain district NFTs, modeled after real-life city districts. Users are able to utilize native tokens $ORB and $LAY to partake in a variety of activities including “Scavenging”, “Exploring”, and “Leveling”, through a fun and intuitive visual interface.
VIDEO GAMES
Herald-Tribune

DEDUCED RECKONING: Levitation is not a long-term investment strategy

In the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus reached our shores, it caused a dramatic crash. Markets lost 38% of their value in three weeks. The Federal Reserve moved to backstop every possible asset class with $120 billion of cash infusions every single month to bolster our economy as it entered a total shutdown. This money pumping has continued nonstop for 21 months, inflating the prices of stocks, houses, autos, lumber, toys, furniture, and just about everything you want to buy. Yes, there are other factors involved like President Trump’s $2 billion bailout bill. That just added more excess money into the system.
SARASOTA, FL
Benzinga

KEY Investment Partners Announces $30M Completion of Cannabis-Focused Venture Fund

KEY Investment Partners LLC, a venture capital fund focused on providing growth equity to early-stage cannabis companies and high-growth companies positioned to develop infrastructure in the industry, announced that it has completed its cannabis-focused venture fund with approximately $30 million in aggregate capital commitments. Leveraging KEY's extensive network, cannabis industry...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Brightway Insurance Announces Majority Investment From GrowthCurve Capital To Accelerate Growth

Brightway Insurance, a leading personal lines focused insurance franchisor, announced the completion of a majority investment from GrowthCurve Capital to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. The partnership with GrowthCurve will enable Brightway to continue its national expansion strategy and invest in its technology platform to further enhance its strong value proposition to customers, franchisees and carrier partners.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy