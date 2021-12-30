IIROC Trading Resumption - CAP

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) - Get SigmaTron International, Inc. Report ("SigmaTron"), an electronic manufacturing services company and Wagz, Inc. ("Wagz"), a privately-held pet technology ("Pet Tech") company, today announced that the pending Merger Agreement ("Agreement"), has closed on December 31, 2021. As previously announced in our press release dated December 10, 2021, the objective was to close the transaction by the end of calendar 2021. Under the final Agreement, the current shareholders of Wagz, excluding SigmaTron, will receive a total of 1,546,592 newly issued shares of SigmaTron common stock. Wagz will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SigmaTron. Gary R. Fairhead will become the Chairman of the Board of Wagz and Terry B. Anderton will remain the Chief Executive Officer and President of Wagz.

