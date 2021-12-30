ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIROC Trading Resumption - CAP

 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Castle Peak Mining Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CAP

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 12/31/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

