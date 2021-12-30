ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LAWS, ADTX, EPAY, SKIL, HXOH; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services. If you are a Lawson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC. If you are a Aditxt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) - Get Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-laws-adtx-epay-skil-hxoh-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301451991.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Moore Kuehn Encourages QDEL, SEAC, ROG, And VG Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SNAP Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Snap Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap Inc. ("Snap" or "the Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Snap securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/snap.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PSFE & BFT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe or FTAC securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/psfe.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Arrival SA (ARVL)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 22, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (ARVL) common stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Laws#Epay#Halper Sadeh Llp#Adtx#Skil#Hxoh#Lawson Products Inc#Testequity#Gexpro Services#Aditxt Inc#Bottomline Technologies#Skillsoft Corp#American Securities Llc
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (FFIE)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 22, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("PSAC") securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BEKE INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING AND LONGSTANDING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages KE Holdings Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - BEKE

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 28, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ONTF Deadline Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ON24, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2022

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) on behalf of purchasers of ON24 common stock pursuant and/or traceable to ON24's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ontf.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.) (FFIE, FFIEW) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.) ("Faraday" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIE, FFIEW) on behalf of purchasers of Faraday securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ffie.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. - MMAT, MMTLP, TRCH

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT, TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Meta investors under the federal securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Files Class Actions Against Aerospace Industry For Illegal No-Poach Agreements And Wage Suppression

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, along with co-counsel, has filed several class action lawsuits against aerospace industry companies Pratt & Whitney (a division of Raytheon), Agilis Engineering, Belcan, Cyient (previously InfoTech), Parametric Solutions, Inc. and QuEST Global (collectively "Defendants") in Connecticut on behalf of current and former employees of Defendants. The lawsuits allege Defendants participated in an illegal, "long-running conspiracy to restrict the hiring and recruiting of employees among their respective companies," according to the United States Department of Justice. The alleged conspiracy suppressed wages and limited career advancement opportunities of thousands of workers based in Connecticut, Florida, California and elsewhere.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Baidu, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or "the Company") (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aditxt, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aditxt, Inc. ("Aditxt" or the "Company") (ADTX) , in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC ("AiPharma"). Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, the Company will first acquire 9.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000. Aditxt would then acquire the remaining 90.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 39.9 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000 at a secondary closing.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lawson (LAWS) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Lawson Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - LAWS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report and TestEquity and Gexpro Services is fair to Lawson shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Lawson shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Aditxt Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ADTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) and AiPharma Global Holdings LLC is fair to Aditxt shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Aditxt shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Quidel (QDEL) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Quidel Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - QDEL

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is fair to Quidel shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Quidel shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ortho Clinical (OCDX) Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - OCDX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) to Quidel Corporation is fair to Ortho shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hexion (HXOH) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Hexion Holdings Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - HXOH

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 per share in cash is fair to Hexion shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Hexion shareholders to click here to learn more about their...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SeaChange (SEAC) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of SeaChange International, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - SEAC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) - Get SeaChange International, Inc. Report and Triller Hold Co LLC is fair to SeaChange shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages SeaChange shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy