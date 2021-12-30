ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dentsply Sirona To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") (Nasdaq: XRAY) announced today that the Company will participate virtually in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:15 am ET.

A live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available through the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:Andrea DaleyVP, Investor Relations+1-704-805-1293InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com

