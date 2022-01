The 8-7 Chargers are hosting the 7-8 Broncos with the hopes they can come away with a victory and keep their playoff hopes alive for one more week. Their postseason destiny isn’t in their hands as much as they’d want, but a chance is a chance. Both Baltimore and Miami must lose at least one of their final two games for the Bolts to make the playoffs as the #7 seed, and the chance of that happening is honestly pretty good with the Rams playing the Ravens today and the Dolphins seeing the Titans and Patriots in their final two.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO