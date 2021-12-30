ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo Kottke

Cover picture for the articleThe Leo Kottke show at the Fargo Theatre scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021, has been rescheduled to Friday, February 25, 2022. Any tickets purchased will be honored for the new show date. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to Tickets300 at [email protected] or 866-300-8300....

TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
Austonia

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

With much adieu, fanfare and accolades, enter Leos. Been waiting patiently for some stage time?! Well, now is a great moment to take back any limelight you may have lent out to others, loving Lions! But purring loudly gets the best attention; not the pouncing on people with your claws out and scratching up the furniture, no matter how playful you think you can be. Toward the end of the month, you should be ready to go back out and roar with more authority. Shine on Leos, shine on!
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
JamBase

Happy Birthday Eddie Vedder: Singing ‘Wild Horses’ With The Rolling Stones In 2005

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder celebrates his 57th birthday today. The extremely talented singer-songwriter and grunge pioneer was born on December 23, 1964 in Evanston, Illinois. The 1980s saw somewhat of the decline of the classic rock ‘n’ roll frontman until bands like The Black Crowes and Pearl Jam burst onto the scene in the early ‘90s. Nearly all frontmen owe a great deal to the man who epitomizes the role: the one and only Mick Jagger.
fargounderground.com

1964: The Tribute

Ince the early eighties, “1964”…The Tribute has been thrilling audiences around the globe by taking them on journey through a quintessential moment in music history that will live forever. Over twenty years of researching and performing have made “1964” masters of their craft. They are hailed by...
avantmusicnews.com

Wadada Leo Smith on Turning 80

Many people, as they get older, tend to slow down and reduce their workload. Some even step aside and retire entirely. Wadada Leo Smith takes the opposite approach. Over the past year, Smith has been perhaps more productive than ever. 2021 has found him behind a 3 CD solo trumpet box set (Trumpet (TUM, 2021)), a series of duets and trio with Bill Laswell and the late Milford Graves (Sacred Ceremonies (TUM, 2021)), a trio with Mike Reed and Douglas R. Ewart (Sunbeams of Shimmering Light (Astral Spirits, 2021)), a trio with Jack DeJohnette and Vijay Iyer (A Love Sonnet for Billie Holiday (TUM, 2021)), and a second multi-disc outing of his Great Lakes Quartet featuring Henry Threadgill, DeJohnette, and John Lindberg (The Chicago Symphonies (TUM, 2021)). It seems he will be just as prolific in 2022, including releasing an album featuring compositions he has been working on for almost sixty years. In the interim, he will be having a special concert performance – available on his website and Youtube – on his 80th Birthday, December 18th.
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
fargounderground.com

TROUBLE IN TAHITI & BASTIEN & BASTIENNE

This double-bill explores the ups & downs of love & features our 2022 Gate City Bank Young Artists!. In TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Leonard Bernstein (West Side Story & On The Town) explores the sounds of Hollywood and Broadway while satirizing a troubled marriage against the backdrop of the American dream in 1950s suburbia. You are going to love this infectiously jazzy portrait of “domestic bliss” and find a glimmer of hope in its candid conclusion.
Cape Gazette

Watercolor workshop with Leo Kahl to start Jan. 12

Milton Arts Guild will offer Loose, Carefree and Romantic, a three-part watercolor workshop with Leo Kahl, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, in-person at the gallery at 107 Federal St., Milton. This workshop is designed to educated and inspire students to create...
MILTON, DE

