Available for download on Adobe Stock, this oil painting photo effect mockup works amazing even in large poster sizes. Pixelbuddha is a studio passionate about creating digital tools for the creative community. Their oil painting poster photo effect mockup is optimized for a high resolution of 3000 x 4500 px. The mockup comes with two hyper-realistic painting styles and you can use them for both web and print projects. Please note, photos or design elements that are shown in the preview are for display only. They are not included in the downloaded file. You can add your own images in seconds.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 HOURS AGO