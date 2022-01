I don’t so much have a sweet tooth as I have a mouth full of them. In my eyes, it’s not just dinner that should be followed with pudding: even in normal times, I often finish breakfast with a square of chocolate and lunch always comes with a biscuit chaser. For the most part, my diet is healthy food cooked from scratch at home, but I find it almost impossible to go without my ultra-processed sweet fixes.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 8 DAYS AGO