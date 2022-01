PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing with injuries this season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers know it's a way to take advantage. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden said to gain a step on Mayfield in Week 17, Pittsburgh's defense needs to "hit him a little bit." In doing so, they'll throw off his mobility, which could lead to another four-interception game like he had against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

