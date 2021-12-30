Emergency order extended allowing jury trials to be postponed

JACKSON • Citing recent surges in coronavirus cases, the Mississippi Supreme Court issued an emergency order late Thursday, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts.

“Unfortunately, circumstances continue to deteriorate," Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph wrote. "In addition to the Delta variant of COVID-19, our state now faces the Omicron variant, which accounts for more than 60% of the new reported cases, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. These variants are more contagious and spreading multiple times faster than the original strains."

The new order does not reinstate mandatory masks in all courts, but it does call for limiting the number of people in courtrooms and gives judges permission to postpone jury trials scheduled to start over through Jan. 14.

This is the fourth emergency order issued since August which allows judges to postpone jury trials. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

The Dec. 30 order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Chief Justice Randolph reemphasized in the most recent order that “all local and state courts - municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit, and appellate courts - shall remain open to ensure the fulfillment of their constitutional and statutory duties.”