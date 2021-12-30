ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency order extended allowing jury trials to be postponed

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago

JACKSON • Citing recent surges in coronavirus cases, the Mississippi Supreme Court issued an emergency order late Thursday, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts.

“Unfortunately, circumstances continue to deteriorate," Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph wrote. "In addition to the Delta variant of COVID-19, our state now faces the Omicron variant, which accounts for more than 60% of the new reported cases, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. These variants are more contagious and spreading multiple times faster than the original strains."

The new order does not reinstate mandatory masks in all courts, but it does call for limiting the number of people in courtrooms and gives judges permission to postpone jury trials scheduled to start over through Jan. 14.

This is the fourth emergency order issued since August which allows judges to postpone jury trials. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

The Dec. 30 order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Chief Justice Randolph reemphasized in the most recent order that “all local and state courts - municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit, and appellate courts - shall remain open to ensure the fulfillment of their constitutional and statutory duties.”

Lee County, Tupelo poised to get $1M in national opioid settlement

TUPELO • Tupelo and Lee County are poised to gain almost $1 million from a nationwide opioid settlement against multiple major pharmaceutical companies for their role in fueling the ongoing opioid epidemic. Information provided by the State Attorney General’s office shows that Tupelo may receive up to $450,000 and...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WRBI Radio

Governor extends COVID-19 emergency order for 22nd time

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb extended Indiana’s COVID-19 emergency order for the 22nd time Wednesday. The extended order will be in effect until February 1, but state lawmakers are looking to cut that time short starting next week when the 2022 General Assembly session kicks off. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
