GLEN EVANS CLASSIC: Tigers win championship; Lady Tigers finish second

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
Troup's Bracey Cover (5) was named as the Most Valuable Player in the Glen Evans Classic on Wednesday, while Trevor Padia (14) was named to the all-tournament team. The Tigers went 4-0 in the classic and won first place. Progress file photo by Jay Neal

TROUP — Troup wrapped up play in the Glen Evans Classic on Wednesday by recording wins over Laneville (45-29) and Winona (39-32).

The Tigers (14-5) went 4-0 in the classic and garnered the championship.

Frankston came in second place, followed by Laneville.

Troup's Bracey Cover, a senior shooting guard, was named as the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Another Tiger, Trae Davis (Soph.), picked up the Top Defensive Player accolade.

Earning spots on the all-tournament team from Troup were Logan Womack and Trevor Padia.

In the girl's division, Troup won three of its four games and finished in second place behind Frankston, who went 4-0 in the classic.

Coming in third place was Winona.

All-tournament selections from Troup included seniors Maddy Griffin and Jessie Minnix.

On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers bombed Laneville (44-9) and Winona (55-34) to improve to 8-10.

The Troup boys and girls are scheduled to visit Tatum on Friday afternoon.

