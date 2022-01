“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen (Hebrews 11:1).”. As a young woman who has grown up in church, I’ve heard this scripture more times than I can count. In fact, this verse has been etched in my mind in such a way that whenever I feel doubtful, without hesitation I quietly say it to myself. I wish that I could tell you when faced with a challenge I easily mustered up my “now faith.” No, that would be a lie. There have been times when I focused on my faith and things still stayed the same. I’m sure others can relate, and unfortunately, this is the reality of the world we live in. Sometimes, bad things happen despite our hope and belief.

