Flu cases expected to rise

Flu cases on the rise after last year's mild season. The U.S. flu season has officially begun: Hospitalizations are rising and two child deaths have been reported. The 2020-2021 flu season, the first new season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the lowest in decades. Some major cities saw zero cases. Experts said COVID-19 prevention measures such as school closures, physical distancing, masks and canceled travel resulted in less spread of the influenza virus. But a year later, the annual wave of flu infections is back at a much stronger rate. In CDC figures released Monday, the states with high flu activity are New Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia and North Dakota.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO