Public Health

Flu cases expected to rise

Concord Monitor
 3 days ago

Flu season is here in New Hampshire, although compared to other states, flu activity remains low. But state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan says cases are expected to rise in the coming months. “It’s not unusual during flu seasons to see influenza activity increase in other parts of the U.S. and...

www.concordmonitor.com

