Minneapolis, MN

3 Teens Arrested In Minneapolis After Shooting Cashier In Attempted Robbery

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to rob a Minneapolis business and shooting the 20-year-old woman behind the counter.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the robbery happened around just after 11:30 a.m. at a store on 412 Cedar Lake Road South in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. The cashier told responding officers that four suspects entered the business and tried to rob it. But when she wasn’t able to open the register, they shot her in the foot.

As the suspects were leaving the business, one of them hit her in the face, she told police. Then another shot her in the torso. Emergency crews brought the cashier to a hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition. She is expected to survive.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was stolen in St. Paul. After reviewing security footage, investigators were able to identity the stolen car and the four suspects.

Within eight hours of the robbery, police located the vehicle in Minneapolis. Three of the suspects were arrested, and investigators found recovered a gun. The fourth suspect remains on the lam.

Police say the arrested suspects are boy ages 14, 15 and 16. They were brought to the Juvenile Detention Center and booked for assault and aggravated robbery.

According to investigators, the suspects are also linked to multiple robberies and carjackings in Minneapolis.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody after what police describe as a “domestic related” fatal shooting Monday morning in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 94th homicide of the year. Police say it happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 3700 block of Park Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after an autopsy is completed. With just four days left in 2021, Minneapolis is only three homicides away from matching the grisly record of 97. That was set in 1995, when the city was referred to as “Murderapolis.”   More On WCCO.com: Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Minnesotans Plead Guilty To ‘Straw Purchasing’ Dozens Of Firearms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesotans pleaded guilty Wednesday to straw purchasing nearly 100 firearms, several of which were later connected to crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Sarah Jean Elwood bought 97 firearms from several licensed dealers between May 2020 and May 2021, claiming they were for herself. She actually was purchasing them specifically for clients ineligible to buy or possess them. Her co-conspirator, 31-year-old Jeffrey Paul Jackson, helped set up the deals and get cash or goods from the purchasers ahead of time. Jackson collected $100 for each weapon sold. Seventeen of those straw-purchased weapons were later recovered at crime scenes or from people restricted from owning them. Elwood and Jackson each pleaded guilty to a count each of making false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms. Geryiell Lamont Walker, 22, recently pleaded not guilty to his alleged conspiratorial role in the scheme. Blaine police assisted the ATF in the investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Warm-Up’s On The Way, Then 24 Hours Of Snowfall ‘Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin Cities Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022 With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found In Detroit; Man Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities say a missing teenage girl from Brooklyn Park was found in Detroit Tuesday. A man who was with the 16-year-old has been arrested, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Authorities are working to reunite the girl with her family. The girl left her home Dec. 19, leaving a note saying she would return. She was reported missing Dec. 20. Earlier that day, she was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin, police said.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Warm-Up’s On The Way, Then 24 Hours Of Snowfall ‘Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin Cities Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022 With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office Asks For Help Identifying Vehicle In Little Canada Hit-And-Run

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (WCCO) – The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run, which took place in Little Canada in mid-December. The sheriff’s office released surveillance video of the crash on Thursday. In it, a motorist in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows drives east on Little Canada Road. Then, the motorist drives off the road near the fire station and hits multiple pedestrians. Officials say the crash, which took place shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 15, caused “serious injuries.” (credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office) The motorist then drove back onto the road and fled, going east. The state patrol says the car should have minor front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-7323.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Warm-Up’s On The Way, Then 24 Hours Of Snowfall ‘Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin Cities Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022 With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts
LITTLE CANADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul’s 2nd Fatal Shooting In 24 Hours Marks 37th Homicide Of 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at a home near Blair Avenue and Dale Street in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul. Investigators say there was a fight at the house around 10 p.m., and someone pulled out a gun and shot a man in his 30s. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he didn’t survive. (credit: CBS) WCCO crews saw multiple people leaving the home, and some being patted down by police, but authorities said nobody was arrested. This marks the city’s 37th homicide this year — the most on record. It also comes just 24 hours after another man was shot outside a Rice Street grocery store in the North End neighborhood. The victim later died at the hospital. Police haven’t caught the shooter in that incident.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Warm-Up’s On The Way, Then 24 Hours Of Snowfall ‘Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin Cities Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022 With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

Originally published Dec. 28, 2021 MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A multimillion dollar mansion on Lake Minnetonka burned overnight, with flames shooting more than 30 feet into the air. Police are investigating the fire as a criminal matter. The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles. (credit: CBS) First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening....
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Dies 7 Days After Assault, Marking City’s 38th Homicide Of The Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his St. Paul apartment Monday, seven days after he was assaulted in the building. The death marks the 38th homicide in the capital city this year. The St. Paul Police Department says that 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha called police to his Snelling Avenue apartment in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood last week to report he’d been punched by someone in his building. At the time, officers took a report and medics checked him out, but Rocha was not hospitalized. On Monday, firefighters conducting a welfare check found...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

