3 Teens Arrested In Minneapolis After Shooting Cashier In Attempted Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to rob a Minneapolis business and shooting the 20-year-old woman behind the counter.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the robbery happened around just after 11:30 a.m. at a store on 412 Cedar Lake Road South in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. The cashier told responding officers that four suspects entered the business and tried to rob it. But when she wasn’t able to open the register, they shot her in the foot.

As the suspects were leaving the business, one of them hit her in the face, she told police. Then another shot her in the torso. Emergency crews brought the cashier to a hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition. She is expected to survive.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was stolen in St. Paul. After reviewing security footage, investigators were able to identity the stolen car and the four suspects.

Within eight hours of the robbery, police located the vehicle in Minneapolis. Three of the suspects were arrested, and investigators found recovered a gun. The fourth suspect remains on the lam.

Police say the arrested suspects are boy ages 14, 15 and 16. They were brought to the Juvenile Detention Center and booked for assault and aggravated robbery.

According to investigators, the suspects are also linked to multiple robberies and carjackings in Minneapolis.

