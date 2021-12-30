ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flooding, Wintry Weather and Very Cold Temps Possible New Year’s Weekend

By Don Louzader
933kwto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong storm system will be moving toward the Ozarks from Friday through New Year’s weekend, bringing the chance for everything from heavy rain and lightning to light freezing rain, sleet and snow, along with below zero wind chills. The National Weather Service says there’s a potential...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
vandaliaradio.com

Falling temps today, very cold tonight and light snow Thursday morning

After a very brief warm up, temperatures will fall today and much colder weather will arrive. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for today with our high in the upper 30s and then temperatures falling throughout the day today. We’ll see winds out of the west gusting nearly 30 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a low of 12 with winds out of the northwest gusting better than 30 miles per hour. Thursday morning we could see some light snow with a high on Thursday of just 16.
ENVIRONMENT
KATV

Light wintry weather possible in Arkansas Thursday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A very light round of wintry precipitation is possible Thursday morning in central, eastern, and northeastern Arkansas. Colder air will be moving into the state Thursday morning. As this occurs, light precipitation is expected to develop after 3 a.m. Precipitation will initially start as...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Stay Very Cold For The Next Few Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens. A breezy northwest wind will create wind chills between 0 degrees to 10-below. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS) For Friday, morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Mid-teens for highs on Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be partly cloudy and milder for Saturday, as highs return to the mid 30s. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is possible Saturday evening. Turning colder Sunday as a strong cold front moves into the area. Temperatures crash to the teens by Sunday afternoon and single digits for Sunday night. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries possible. Low 12 with wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. High 15 with wind chills below zero. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 16 with wind chills below zero. (Credit: CBS)  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Heavy Rain#South Central
933kwto.com

Dangerous Cold and Light Snow Headed to the Ozarks

Light snow and dangerously cold temps are in store overnight Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says there will be a brief duration of snow, with total accumulations ranging from trace amounts to around an inch. We’ll also have wind chills near zero during that time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WTOK-TV

Mild today, then rain and possible wintry weather for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southerly winds will help our temps climb to near 60 degrees today. Old Man Winter’s grip has been firm on our area all week, but the grip briefly loosens up. So, enjoy near average highs today with isolated showers possible as a front moves into our area and stalls.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy