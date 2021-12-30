ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Soars 15 Percent; Here Are Counties Seeing Most Cases

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzHzQ_0dZQHYFc00
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/RichardScott3D

After seeing low infection rates during the fall, the Hudson Valley has been slammed by the Omicron COVID-19 variant as the number of new cases mounts.

Over the past three days, the positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley rose from 12.53 percent on Monday, Dec. 27, to 13.72 percent the following day, up to 15.39 percent on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Statewide, the infection rate also rose similarly, from 13.36 percent to 16.21 percent as of Dec. 29.

Only two other regions - Long Island (18.78) New York City (16.90 percent) have rates above 13.50 percent.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 78 percent of all cases reported in New York between Thursday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Seventy-six new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including three in Westchester, two in Sullivan County, and one each in Rockland and Dutchess counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

  • Long Island: 18.78 percent (up 1.35 percent from the previous day);
  • New York City: 16.90 percent (up 1.65 percent);
  • Hudson Valley: 15.39 percent (up 1.67 percent);
  • Western New York: 13.29 percent (up 1.57 percent);
  • Finger Lakes: 11.87 percent (up 1.69 percent);
  • Capital Region: 11.53 percent (up 1.10 percent);
  • Central New York: 11.29 percent (up 1.66 percent);
  • Mohawk Valley: 10.44 percent (up 1.05 percent);
  • Southern Tier: 9.51 percent (up 1.30 percent);
  • North Country: 8.21 percent (up 1.02 percent).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

  • Westchester: 3,409 new (179,080 since the pandemic began);
  • Orange County: 1,598 new (74,497);
  • Rockland: 1,207 new (65,029);
  • Dutchess: 669 new (44,904);
  • Putnam: 467 (16,221);
  • Sullivan: 268 (12,011);
  • Ulster: 200 (22,112).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Dec. 30:

  • Westchester: 2,396;
  • Orange County: 830;
  • Rockland: 802;
  • Dutchess: 533;
  • Ulster: 312;
  • Putnam: 106;
  • Sullivan: 100.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 70.19 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 82.78 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 90.85 new cases.

Central New York

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 70.06 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 82.01 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 91.69 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 52.17 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 62.24 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 72.95 new cases.

Long Island

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 234.68 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 264.56 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 293.16 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 152.56 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 184.06 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 209.51 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 55.05 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 70.21 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 77.48 new cases.

New York City

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 285.85 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 323.90 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 359.92 new cases.

North Country

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 42.83 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 47.46 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 52.13 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 63.32 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 73.14 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 78.67 new cases.

Western New York

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 71.52 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 83.90 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 101.55 new cases.

New York State

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 194.36 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 222.26 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 248.11 new cases.

There were 336,469 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 74,207 newly confirmed infections for a 22.05 percent positive daily infection rate.

Six hundred and six new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus hit 7,373 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 83.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 71.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 30, 1,632 (3,066 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,423,828 (1,488 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have been a total of 544142 booster shots administered, including 8,913 in the past 24 hours and 41,553 in the previous seven days.

"As the New Year approaches, it's more important than ever that we take the necessary precautions to keep each other safe in the face of the COVID winter surge," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"It's up to all of us to make 2022 a safer, healthier year than 2021 was - get vaccinated, get boosted, mask up, and avoid large indoor public gatherings when possible."

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

