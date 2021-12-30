Dave Bush Talks about Playing with Kurt Warner and the Barnstormers

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO