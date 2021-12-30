Owners of Mexican restaurant chain excited about new Lima location

Jonathan Gaytan, who along with his father and uncle own eight Victor’s Taco Shop locations in Ohio, is pictured in front of the company’s newest franchise on Cable Road in Lima. The site is undergoing renovations but is expected to be open for business by Feb. 1. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — There’s a mutual love affair brewing between Lima taco enthusiasts and the owners of a soon-to-arrive Mexican restaurant … even if the opening of that new restaurant still is a month away.

Victor’s Taco Shop will launch its ninth store early next year when the fast-growing, family-owned company expands at a new location at 916 Cable Road in Lima.

“We’ve had Lima in our sights for about two years now,” said Jonathan Gaytan, who along with his father and uncle own the chain of quick-serve Mexican restaurants.

Victor Gaytan and his brother, Luis, operated restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, before the financial crash of 2008 forced them out of business. The brothers, Mexican immigrants, found work in the Ohio oil fields near Cambridge, but they longed to return to the restaurant business one day.

“In 2014 my dad talked to me about helping open our first restaurant in Delaware (Ohio). We followed that by opening a second store in Marion. Since I’m the only one (of the family ownership group) who speaks English, I kind of oversee all our restaurants,” said Jonathan Gaytan.

Additional restaurants followed in Huber Heights, Fairborn, Dayton, Springfield, Xenia and Monroe. Business has been good at all the locations in recent years and the family decided to expand its presence in Northwest Ohio.

“We know the owner of the property in Lima — he owns the building that houses our Xenia location — so it was an easy decision,” Gaytan said. The building is still undergoing renovations but is on track for an opening on Feb. 1 or earlier.

“I’m really excited,” Jonathan said. “I think I’m more excited about Lima than any other shop we have. There’s been a lot of buzz about this location. People have messaged us asking when we will be open, and when I’ve been outside working and painting at the store people pull up and ask about the restaurant. Some have said they’ve gone online to check out our menu.”

The menu at Victor’s features a variety of Mexican specialties, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, taquitos and tostadas, as well as omelets and breakfast burritos.

Among customers’ favorites at other Victor’s locations, Gaytan said, are the Big OH (Ohio) Burrito, steak fries, steak burritos and the restaurant’s large variety of breakfast items.

The Lima location is a rarity for the company in one way: it’s not directly adjacent to a Taco Bell.

“We’ve been accused of stalking Taco Bell,” Jonathan laughed, “but honestly it’s not been intentional. Taco Bell offers what I consider ‘Americanized’ Mexican food, while we have our own style.”

Gaytan said the Lima restaurant will employ between eight and 10 workers, with the bulk of the crew already in place. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

“We’ll see how it goes, but if business dictates we will open at 6 a.m. daily for the breakfast crowd,” he said.

Limited outdoor seating will be available; the bulk of business will be transacted through the drive-thru window or by carryout.

To learn more about the franchise, visit victorstacoshopohio.com.