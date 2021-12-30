ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A look at how other parts of the world are dealing with omicron

By Eleanor Beardsley
kazu.org
 3 days ago

A tsunami of cases - that is the world health organization's prediction for the weeks ahead as the omicron variant fuels a surge of COVID infections around the world. More than a million cases are being reported globally every day - highest number since the pandemic began - and we have...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
The Independent

NKorea's Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported Saturday.A state media report on Kim’s speech didn't carry any comments on dealings with the United States and South Korea. Some experts say this implies Kim has no interest in resuming talks with Washington and Seoul anytime soon and would rather keep his country's borders closed while seeking a self-reliant economy to overcome pandemic-related difficulties.“The increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean...
MILITARY
newsy.com

COVID Around The World: How Omicron Is Impacting The Holidays

With new variants continuing to spread and COVID surging in many parts of the world, this holiday season is shaping up to be very different from what we might have expected just a couple months ago. Travel plans are being changed last minute, popular holiday attractions and events are being...
WORLD
kazu.org

These are the top stories NPR's correspondents around the world recommend from 2021

In a year bookended by coronavirus variants, NPR's far-flung correspondents overcame lockdowns and climbed out from their bureaus to deliver their signature feature storytelling and news coverage. There was a lot to cover. Even as the pandemic continued, major crises broke out, like the war in Gaza, the Taliban takeover...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Britain#Covid#European
kazu.org

Most countries will fall short of global initiative to vaccinate 40% of populations

Almost as soon as the pandemic started, international health organizations joined forces to ensure that all countries would have access to vaccines. The program they created is known as COVAX. It was supposed to purchase vaccines from manufacturers, distribute them to countries according to their need and charge them according to their ability to pay. Yet as we reach the end of 2021 and the omicron variant spreads across the globe, the vast majority of people in poor countries are still unvaccinated. We're joined now by NPR global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman.
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after it cut ties with Taiwan

China has reopened its embassy in Nicaragua just weeks after president Daniel Ortega’s government cut ties with Taiwan.The embassy, first shut down in 1990, was reopened in Nicaragua’s capital Managua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Friday.A ceremony was held in Managua to mark the renewal of ties, and it was attended by Yu Bo, a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan foreign minister Denis Moncada, reported Xinhua news agency.The “one-China principle” is the consensus of the international community and a universally recognised norm governing international relations, Mr Yu said in his speech at the...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taiwan leader urges China to curb 'military adventurism'

Taiwan's president on Saturday urged China to curb its "military adventurism", with tensions between the two sides at their highest level in years. Taiwan's defence ministry warned in October that military tensions with China were at their highest in four decades after a record number of Chinese jets entered its air defence zone.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un says North Korea will focus on economy, food and Covid in 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has listed out his government’s major goals for 2022, including a strong focus on domestic issues such as rural development and plans to boost the country’s faltering economy, in a key political conference, state media reported.Mr Kim’s comments on Friday came at the end of a five-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, and coincided with the completion of 10 years since he assumed leadership of the country after his father’s death in 2011. The meeting was meant to chart out the country’s economic goals and targets for 2022.In a marked departure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kazu.org

What lies ahead for Iran and its new president

As we say farewell and good riddance to 2021, we have been marking some of the big stories of this year and considering where they may be headed in 2022, stories here in the U.S. and beyond our borders - in Russia, in China, elsewhere on the show today in Afghanistan. But we begin today with Iran, one of the most important and most difficult foreign relationships for the U.S. As we speak, talks are restarting aimed at reviving the nuclear deal that the Trump administration abandoned. That deal put limits on Iran's nuclear program in return for letting it do business with the world, and how this is settled will be crucial to how Iran and its new president relate to the West. NPR's Peter Kenyon joins me from Istanbul. Hey, Peter.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread

Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world. Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers and expressed hope it would reduce global tensions.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy