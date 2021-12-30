ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Things You Should Probably Never Order at a Restaurant

By Colman Andrews
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJJdM_0dZQEMVp00 The coronavirus pandemic has significantly damaged the food industry in the U.S. About two years after being forced to shut down and hundreds of iconic establishments closing for good, restaurants are open for business.

People patronize these places for a variety of reasons, of course. It might be a matter of convenience and/or price. On the other hand, some restaurants draw customers because they’re “hot” or trendy, or, naturally enough, because they have earned a reputation for good food, whether they’re a hamburger stand or a shrine of gastronomy ( like one of the best restaurants in America .)

Food is hardly the only aspect of the restaurant experience. Ambiance and service count, and for many patrons, an attractive cocktail and/or wine and beer program is a plus. And of course there’s simply the opportunity restaurants afford for pleasant social interaction, out in public, both with friends and family and with the (theoretically) amiable strangers around us.

Still, it does all come back to food. In general, we tend to assume that anything on the menu at any good restaurant, however simple or fancy the place might be, is worth ordering. That’s not necessarily true, however.

Click here to see things you should probably never order at a restaurant

Sometimes a lack of certain facilities can be a warning sign (if you order barbecue in a place without a smoker, you’re not getting the real thing). Other times it just doesn’t make economic sense to pay inflated prices at a restaurant for something you can have just as easily at home for a lot less.

A more serious issue is the fact that certain items at restaurants -- anything from beverage ice to bean sprouts -- can be health hazards because of possible bacterial contamination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues detailed guidelines for safe practices by food service workers, though it’s hard to believe that these are always scrupulously followed.

The recommendations given here aren’t necessarily hard and fast. There are always exceptions, and some of the cases cited might no longer be applicable as the very nature of the restaurant business continues to evolve. What does that mean? These are 21 ways restaurants are going to change .

For now, though, these are good general hints for a satisfying (and not needlessly pricey) restaurant experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guHef_0dZQEMVp00

1. Fish on a Sunday or Monday

With rare exceptions, fresh fish doesn't get delivered on Friday afternoons or Saturdays, so on Sundays and Mondays, you'll be getting fish that have been sitting around for a few days, losing flavor and texture all the while. A counterintuitive exception to this is sushi and other raw fish preparations: The Food and Drug Administration requires that any wild-caught fish served raw -- except varieties of tuna -- be frozen before serving, to kill parasites. Assuming that it's frozen correctly, such fish will still be "fresh" when it's thawed, even on a Sunday or Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEFE7_0dZQEMVp00

2. Fish that's high in mercury

Speaking of tuna, it's a class of fish that contains levels of mercury in concentrations rated high (albacore and yellowfin) or very high (bigeye and ahi). That doesn't mean we can't order it once in a while; no more than three times a month is recommended for albacore or yellowfin. As for bigeye and ahi, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) recommends avoiding them entirely, at home and in restaurants alike. Other fish contaminated with mercury and best left out of our diet, it says, are bluefish, grouper, king mackerel, marlin, orange roughy, shark, and swordfish.

ALSO READ: 50 Most Popular Restaurants That Won’t Reopen After the Pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfkJe_0dZQEMVp00

3. Fish on the "avoid" list

There may be a lot of fish in the sea, but the supply isn't infinite and as more and more people consume seafood, many species are becoming endangered. The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program publishes a constantly updated list of good choices as well as those items that should be avoided. This is because "they're overfished, lack strong management or are caught or farmed in ways that harm other marine life or the environment." The complete list is available at www.seafoodwatch.com. Among the species that should be avoided are basa or swai, wild Atlantic halibut, orange roughy, shark, bluefin tuna, and Chinese tilapia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYZ1m_0dZQEMVp00

4. Lobster bisque in a place that doesn't serve lobster

This rich, elegant soup is flavored not only with lobster but with lobster shells. If there's no lobster on the menu, that means the place won't have shells to use, so chances are that the bisque comes out of a can or in a frozen block. Lobster bisque is usually pricey, and the least you can expect when you order it is a correctly prepared house-made version.

5. Oysters in a place that doesn't serve a lot of them

Some sources will flat out tell you never to eat raw oysters. Indeed, these tasty bivalves can be infected with various viruses and bacteria -- norovirus, salmonella, hepatitis A, and others. Restaurants that specialize in oysters can usually be counted on to buy only the best and freshest examples, and to be well versed in handling them. There will always be some risk, even at places like that. As with any infection, the very young, the elderly, the pregnant, and the immune-compromised are most at risk. But you're much more likely to encounter problematic oysters at places where they're not a specialty. If they're not handled properly or they sit around too long because the restaurant doesn't sell a lot of them, the chances of infection grow, because bacteria multiply quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Re0qV_0dZQEMVp00

6. Escolar

Sometimes sold as "white tuna," especially in sushi bars -- but also found on menus under its own name -- escolar is a rich, flavorful fish. Unfortunately, its richness derives from its high oil content, and that oil is a toxic wax ester that isn't digestible by humans. Eating more than a few bites of the fish can induce keriorrhea, a waxy, orange-colored rectal discharge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYoll_0dZQEMVp00

7. Any dish involving 'the chef's whim'

This phrase is usually just menu-writer's nonsense, but it suggests a chancy culinary experience. Contrary to the impression given by some cooking competition shows, a successful chef is a good planner, organized and logical in conceiving a dish, sourcing its ingredients, and refining its preparation. Spontaneous improvisation might be OK on TV, but the results aren't likely to play well at the table.

ALSO READ: The Strangest Food From Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BwcP_0dZQEMVp00

8. Pizza in a restaurant without a pizza oven

Whether it's wood-burning, coal-fired, or gas, a high-temperature pizza oven, preferably made of brick, is the only kitchen appliance that can produce a perfect crust, crisp but moist. Pizza-makers in Naples, where pizza was invented, typically cook their pies at 700 degrees F -- and some pizza specialists raise the temperature to 800 (there's even an American chain called 800 Degrees). Sure, you can make pizza in a regular oven, even at home, but it's best to hold out for the real thing -- especially if pizza is only an occasional treat for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHVqt_0dZQEMVp00

9. Barbecue in a place without a smoker

The genre of food called barbecue -- not to be confused with backyard grilling -- requires long, slow smoking, usually over indirect heat. You should be able to smell the woodsmoke when you approach a barbecue joint -- and if you order barbecue at a place without a smoker, you're almost certainly getting something out of a commercial food service package. Why bother?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUj3D_0dZQEMVp00

10. Traditional Caesar salad

Caesar salad is one of the great food inventions of the 20th century, even if it has been endlessly adapted, altered, and sometimes demeaned. In its classic form, it's a dish of romaine lettuce leaves and croutons in a dressing involving olive oil, lemon or lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, and grated parmesan cheese (anchovies are a later addition) -- stirred into an emulsion with the help of coddled eggs. A coddled egg is one that has been briefly covered in boiling water, usually for just one minute. It is virtually raw, in other words. A Caesar made this way is delicious -- but if you have the slightest concerns about salmonella or other health issues, avoid this version the salad (which, anyway, is becoming increasingly hard to find these days).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjLC7_0dZQEMVp00

11. Anything with white truffle oil

White truffles are one of the world's great gastronomic treats -- extremely pungent and full of earthy flavor. They're also incredibly expensive, and at some point somebody figured out how to lend truffle flavor to food without the truffles themselves. That involved macerating truffle trimmings in olive oil to produce a full-flavored condiment. Unfortunately, while the real thing still exists, most commercial truffle oil today is flavored not with that pricey tuber but with aromatic compounds like sulfurous 2,4-dithiapentane, meant to imitate truffle character. The result mimics only one aspect of truffles, and ends being bland and unidimensional, and can leave an unpleasant taste in your mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aO9zO_0dZQEMVp00

12. Well-done steak

Chefs hate to serve steak well done, because they know that overcooking robs it of its juices and much of its flavor, and toughens it in the bargain. Some restaurants even include a disclaimer on their menus, reading something like "We are not responsible for steaks ordered well-done." Some kitchens save inferior cuts of meat for their well-done customers, and it's likely that even if the meat is good, the chefs won't worry too much about getting the cooking right. In its menu graphic showing different doneness levels, one restaurant, 3rd Street Tavern in St. Peter, Minnesota, crosses out the definition of "well done" and adds a note that says "Order chicken."

ALSO READ: 20 ‘Foreign’ Foods That Are Really American

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRLh8_0dZQEMVp00

13. A rare hamburger

While a good steak is best eaten rare or medium-rare, burgers should be cooked more thoroughly. Meat is often tainted with E. coli, salmonella, and/or other bacteria. The high heat applied to a steak to sear it kills the bacteria on its surface. With a burger, however, the bacteria can get mixed into the ground meat, and may linger there unless the interior temperature reaches 160 degrees F -- which means pretty close to well-done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSOwR_0dZQEMVp00

14. Lettuce and tomato on your burger

This caveat might not apply in a very good restaurant that takes its burgers seriously, but all too often, even on an otherwise good burger, the lettuce set aside for garnishing will be limp and the tomato slice will be mealy (and usually out of season). As Madeleine Davies wrote recently for "Eater," if you ask for lettuce and tomatoes on your burger, "At least seven out of 10 times, I can guarantee you that the produce you're getting will not elevate the culinary experience..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOq6c_0dZQEMVp00

15. Sandwiches or salads with sprouts

Sprouts -- alfalfa, bean, pea, or anything else -- are germinated seeds. They are known to have many nutritional benefits and may improve digestion and heart health. However, they can also be hotbeds of harmful bacteria like E. coli and salmonella, because sprouts are grown commercially in warm, humid environments, which bacteria love. Eat sprouts at home, where you can be sure they're not slimy and don't have an off smell, and can ensure that they've been properly refrigerated (which will inhibit bacterial growth). You don't know much about their condition when you order them at a restaurant, so they're best to avoid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7lq6_0dZQEMVp00

16. The house salad

As with sprouts, salad greens are prone to bacterial contamination. (Most recently, in early December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 138 cases of E. coli in 25 states traced to California-grown romaine lettuce.) If you eat salad at home, you can wash the greens thoroughly yourself, but you don't know how they've been handled when you're out. Another reason not to order a simple salad in a restaurant: You'd likely be paying many times the cost of the ingredients for something you could make just as well (and more safely) at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJU8s_0dZQEMVp00

17. Drinks garnished with citrus fruit

Slices or wedges of lemon, lime, or orange add flavor and color to cocktails and even to plain water. Unfortunately, the cut fruit is handled by bartenders and kitchen workers who may or may not wash their hands frequently or be wearing gloves, and the fruit often carries bacteria. A 2007 study published in the Journal of Environmental Health found that almost 70% of lemon slices that had been placed on the rims of beverage glasses in 21 different restaurants showed microbial growth. When you're ordering that drink, just say "No fruit, please."

ALSO READ: Surprising Cooking Tips You Learn at Culinary School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1IUJ_0dZQEMVp00

18. Tap water

The tap water served in most locations is probably perfectly safe, though it may have an unpleasant chlorine character or other off flavors and aromas. And sometimes it's not all that safe after all, especially in rural areas: There are water systems in every state that violate the Environmental Protection Agency's Safe Drinking Water Act. Another possible problem is that, although it's a violation of health codes, restaurant workers typically use their bare hands to move ice from the ice machine to glasses, possibly transferring bacteria at the same time. Bottled water that's already chilled, so it doesn't need ice, is safer -- but raises its own environmental issues. The ideal solution, embraced by a growing number of restaurants, is serving carafes of (chilled) filtered or purified tap water -- much safer than what comes straight out of the faucet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hh4R_0dZQEMVp00

19. More than two glasses of wine by the glass

This is simply a matter of economics. The standard restaurant pour for wine by the glass is about five ounces. A 750 ml bottle of wine contains just over 25 ounces. A typical wine list in an upscale but not super-luxurious restaurant might charge $15 for a glass of good chardonnay or $52 for a bottle of the same. If you're only having two glasses, fine. If you're ordering three, you're paying $45 for three-fifths of the bottle when you could get the whole thing for $7 more. If you and your companion order two glasses each, it'll cost you $8 more than the bottle price, and buying the bottle would give you one more glass to share. To look at it another way, ordering that chardonnay by the glass will cost you $3 an ounce. The price by the bottle is about $2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feQGK_0dZQEMVp00

20. Ice cream (unless it's made in-house)

This is another economic issue. Restaurants typically charge the same for a scoop of ice cream that you'd pay at the store for a pint or even a quart -- and in many cases it's exactly the same product. Ice cream made in-house can be delicious, and well worth the money, but why pay multiples of the going rate for something you can dish up for yourself when you get home?

Comments / 6

Related
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Ordering Arby's Roast Beef

Arby's first rose to fame because of its popular roast beef sandwiches. The fast food chain was founded in 1964 by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel. According to Funding Universe, the two brothers saw the writing on the wall that the fast food industry was about to blow up, and they thought it made sense to dive into the beefy business venture head first.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Ordering A Drink This Way Is A Red Flag For Bartenders

Sometimes, retro is a good thing. But when it comes to ordering drinks in "fingers," it's a big old signal to bartenders that you're not who you say you are. The ever-so-unscientific unit of measurement dates way back to Old West saloons, says Westworld. People would use the bartender's fingers to indicate how much liquor they desired (two fingers' width is more than one, for example). However, it's a pretty inconsistent system that has been largely panned for obvious reasons. Nowadays, if a person asks for one finger (in a non-ironic fashion) they'll get a ¾-inch pour, which is about an ounce. This helps the bartender to know exactly how much to pour, and also how much to charge.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fresh Fish#White Fish#Food Drink
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What '86' Means At A Restaurant

You're dining out with your peeps, and a harried hostess walks past and mutters in a hushed tone to a passing server, "Turn and burn the campers on 46, we're in the weeds" to which the server replies, "I'm slammed, I need a comp on 32 and the kitchen is buried." You then hear the expo in the open kitchen yell, "Fire two hockey pucks, I've got three burgers all day, two pucks, one bleeding, drop fries, I need that steak on the fly," to which the cook replies, "Copy, 5-out on burgers, steak has wings," and you are thinking you've wandered into an alternate universe. What is this language they are speaking?
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
SOUTH DAYTON, NY
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What You Should Absolutely Never Order From Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris is a popular steak house chain with over 150 restaurants worldwide. Its many franchises brought accessible fine dining to suburban and city locations, serving up steaks as well as lobster tails and a selection of wines. Thanks to its five-star customer service and inventive kitchen methods, Ruth's Chris has cemented itself as a fan-favorite eatery with a loyal following across the globe.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

84K+
Followers
50K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy