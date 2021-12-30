ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teva Pharmaceuticals found liable in New York opioid trial

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York jury has found that drug maker Teva Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates helped fuel an opioid epidemic in the US state. A lawsuit filed by the state's attorney general in 2019 accused Teva and other firms of aggressively marketing painkillers across the state, while doing nothing to minimise...

Drug company found liable in landmark opioid case

Pharmaceutical company Teva is facing numerous other opioid-related lawsuits around the US. A New York jury has found Teva Pharmaceutical Industries liable in helping to fuel opioid addiction in the state, with damages set to be determined later. Following Thursday's decision, which came after more than a week of deliberations,...
Reuters

Drugmaker Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) fueled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday, a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States. The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court...
FOX26

Jury holds drugmaker Teva liable in opioid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals contributed to the opioid crisis, a suburban New York jury ruled Thursday in one of few verdicts so far among thousands of lawsuits nationwide over the painkillers. A separate trial will follow to determine what Teva will have to pay in the...
