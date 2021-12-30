Flood Watch for Russell and Surrounding Counties

Effective: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern California and southwest Oregon, including the following areas, in northern California, Western Siskiyou County. In southwest Oregon, Central Douglas County, Curry County Coast, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and South Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from heavy rain and snow melt may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Extensive low elevation snow pack with heavy rain on it over the next 2 to 3 days will lead to the possibility of localized flooding of streams, creeks, and low lying areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO