Stroud's career as a Buckeye has gotten off to an incredible start. He was named a Heisman finalist and finished the 2021 regular season with 3,862 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions.

As a redshirt freshman, Stroud will lead Ohio State in the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes on Jan. 1.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube