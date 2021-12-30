See first official snow measurement and why water officials are cautiously optimistic

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) began the month with a disappointing initial water allocation for the State Water Project. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Transportation are pushing for ocean carriers to address ongoing issues on West Coast ports. Over $350 million is being made available from DWR to support groundwater sustainability. Agriculture is an industry built on relationships and working relationships between educational institutions, growers, and private companies have been a pillar for advancement. Despite overcoming many of the challenges, there was still some unrealized potential for ag exports in 2021. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO