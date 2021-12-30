See first official snow measurement and why water officials are cautiously optimistic

Last week water officials from Nevada and two other Colorado River states said they would reduce their draws from the ailing waterway. Now they need to make that happen. Water leaders in Nevada, Arizona, and California signed an agreement to voluntarily reduce their take from the Colorado River to help stave off mandatory cuts in the upcoming years.
This week's winter storm didn't just bring 10 inches of snow to parts of Duluth, it also resulted in the city's first official snow emergency. The City of Duluth declared a snow emergency Tuesday — the first snow emergency in its 165-year history as a city. That means no vehicles can be parked on the 120 miles of newly designated snow emergency routes in the city until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the snow emergency.
California’s mountain snow holds 160% of the water it normally does this time of year, state water officials announced Thursday, marking a strong start to the drought-stricken state’s traditionally wet winter season. Still, it’s too early to determine whether California will see enough rain and snow in the months to come to put a dent […]
The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
Thousands of military families displaced for the holidays try make the most of their situation. Many families displaced due the Navy’s tainted water line are living in hotels across the island, spending holidays away from home. ‘A financial disaster’: Red Hill water crisis could prevent, even halt some construction...
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Tuesday is officially winter and supposed to start at precisely 10:59 a.m. EST, meaning 8:59 a.m. MST in Arizona and 7:59 a.m. in California. This otherwise known as the winter solstice. This will begin the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern...
A surge in new COVID cases over the last week has state health officials asking residents to be cautious this holiday season. Gov. David Ige and state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char on Friday urged residents to be cautious this holiday season, and celebrate responsibly — in light of a new surge in COVID cases in the islands.
Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige laid out his biennial state budget on Monday, Dec. 20, restoring programs and resources that had been stripped away during the last two pandemic years, adding resources in others, and otherwise painting a picture that the worst of the dire COVID-19 economy is in the rear view.
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa — Today, Central Pennsylvania’s hazardous winter road conditions made their first appearance of the season, causing a series of accidents on highways throughout the morning and into the afternoon. With icy and slippery conditions largely absent this season, today was a reminder that Mother Nature...
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials are continuing to monitor water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board has confirmed that Lake Ontario is currently above the long-term average by 34 centimeters or 13.4 inches. According to the Board, September...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following a snowstorm that coated central Maryland on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents to avoid traveling on roads for the rest of the day and advised hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
The governor said falling temperatures could refreeze roads that are currently wet and slushy and lead to icy travel lanes.
“Our statewide operations center is fully activated and closely monitoring these hazardous conditions,” Hogan said in a statement. “Given the rapidly increasing rate at which the snow has been falling, we continue to urge Marylanders in affected areas to stay off the roads,...
As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the U.S., people are wondering whether America will follow the lead of other European nations in initiating another nationwide shutdown. The latest COVID-19 variant was supposedly discovered on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has now been detected in more than...
(The Center Square) – Several California leaders on Thursday voiced support for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise across the state. On Wednesday, Newsom announced several new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, including a mandate for all...
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) began the month with a disappointing initial water allocation for the State Water Project. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Transportation are pushing for ocean carriers to address ongoing issues on West Coast ports. Over $350 million is being made available from DWR to support groundwater sustainability. Agriculture is an industry built on relationships and working relationships between educational institutions, growers, and private companies have been a pillar for advancement. Despite overcoming many of the challenges, there was still some unrealized potential for ag exports in 2021.
There is a Winter Storm Warning for western Mackinac County and for Luce County from noon until 8 PM. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Mackinac County and for Chippewa County from noon until 8 PM. Up to 5 inches of snow is expected.
