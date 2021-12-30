ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

See first official snow measurement and why water officials are cautiously optimistic

Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first major Sierra snow survey shows the...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
knpr

Water officials set to wring more savings from stressed Colorado River

Last week water officials from Nevada and two other Colorado River states said they would reduce their draws from the ailing waterway. Now they need to make that happen. Water leaders in Nevada, Arizona, and California signed an agreement to voluntarily reduce their take from the Colorado River to help stave off mandatory cuts in the upcoming years.
COLORADO STATE
Bring Me The News

Duluth declares its first ever official snow emergency

This week's winter storm didn't just bring 10 inches of snow to parts of Duluth, it also resulted in the city's first official snow emergency. The City of Duluth declared a snow emergency Tuesday — the first snow emergency in its 165-year history as a city. That means no vehicles can be parked on the 120 miles of newly designated snow emergency routes in the city until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the snow emergency.
DULUTH, MN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
kyma.com

Tuesday officially marks first day of the winter solstice

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Tuesday is officially winter and supposed to start at precisely 10:59 a.m. EST, meaning 8:59 a.m. MST in Arizona and 7:59 a.m. in California. This otherwise known as the winter solstice. This will begin the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern...
ARIZONA STATE
bigislandnow.com

‘Cautiously Optimistic’: Ige’s State Budget Restores Cuts, Adds Resources

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige laid out his biennial state budget on Monday, Dec. 20, restoring programs and resources that had been stripped away during the last two pandemic years, adding resources in others, and otherwise painting a picture that the worst of the dire COVID-19 economy is in the rear view.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Winter#Sierra
binghamtonhomepage.com

Officials: Lake Ontario water levels above long-term average

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials are continuing to monitor water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board has confirmed that Lake Ontario is currently above the long-term average by 34 centimeters or 13.4 inches. According to the Board, September...
MASSENA, NY
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Urges Marylanders To Stay Off Roads, Says 60K Power Outages Have Been Reported During Snow Fall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following a snowstorm that coated central Maryland on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents to avoid traveling on roads for the rest of the day and advised hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The governor said falling temperatures could refreeze roads that are currently wet and slushy and lead to icy travel lanes. “Our statewide operations center is fully activated and closely monitoring these hazardous conditions,” Hogan said in a statement. “Given the rapidly increasing rate at which the snow has been falling, we continue to urge Marylanders in affected areas to stay off the roads,...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
scotscoop.com

Omicron variant may cause another shutdown

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the U.S., people are wondering whether America will follow the lead of other European nations in initiating another nationwide shutdown. The latest COVID-19 variant was supposedly discovered on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has now been detected in more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
agnetwest.com

Week in Review: ‘Unprecedented’ Water Allocation and Officials Want Answers on Port Problems

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) began the month with a disappointing initial water allocation for the State Water Project. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Transportation are pushing for ocean carriers to address ongoing issues on West Coast ports. Over $350 million is being made available from DWR to support groundwater sustainability. Agriculture is an industry built on relationships and working relationships between educational institutions, growers, and private companies have been a pillar for advancement. Despite overcoming many of the challenges, there was still some unrealized potential for ag exports in 2021. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy