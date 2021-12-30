These Personalized License Plates Were Rejected In Indiana This Year

Photo: Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

What is it about Hoosiers that makes them want to put variations of female and male body parts on their license plate?

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles rejected 700 personalized license plates this year, according to WRTV . Among the hundreds of rejected plates include insults directed at President Joe Biden , nods to bodily functions, drug references or just random combinations of letters and numbers.

Over 54,000 personalized license plates were requested in 2021. The rejected ones make up a little over 1% of those requests.

But who decides if the personalized plate gets rejected or approved?

A team of 40 BMV employees looks through all the requests. They are randomly assigned to review the text requested and also take a look at how the plate looks when it's printed. The BMV can reject a plate if it "carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency," "would be misleading" or "that the bureau otherwise considers improper for issuance."

Here are some of the funniest, weirdest and down-right outlandish rejected license plates, according to the list obtained by WRTV.

Some license plates include profanity.

DZNUTZZ

BALLZY

FUQ U 69

sexybug

PPL SUCK

WTF MOVE

IM FBI

pnty dpr

THE DILF

I POOPED

G SPOT4U

3L CHAPO

BRRRRRR

wiener

FK BIDEN

8008EE5

POO PEE

stolen 1

DR D00M

HAHA WTF

H3LL YEA

00O0O00

To see the full list of 700 personalized license plates that were rejected by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, click here .