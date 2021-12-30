ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

These Personalized License Plates Were Rejected In Indiana This Year

By Dani Medina
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CPme_0dZQBHHF00
Photo: Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

What is it about Hoosiers that makes them want to put variations of female and male body parts on their license plate?

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles rejected 700 personalized license plates this year, according to WRTV . Among the hundreds of rejected plates include insults directed at President Joe Biden , nods to bodily functions, drug references or just random combinations of letters and numbers.

Over 54,000 personalized license plates were requested in 2021. The rejected ones make up a little over 1% of those requests.

But who decides if the personalized plate gets rejected or approved?

A team of 40 BMV employees looks through all the requests. They are randomly assigned to review the text requested and also take a look at how the plate looks when it's printed. The BMV can reject a plate if it "carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency," "would be misleading" or "that the bureau otherwise considers improper for issuance."

Here are some of the funniest, weirdest and down-right outlandish rejected license plates, according to the list obtained by WRTV.

Some license plates include profanity.

  • DZNUTZZ
  • BALLZY
  • FUQ U 69
  • sexybug
  • PPL SUCK
  • WTF MOVE
  • IM FBI
  • pnty dpr
  • THE DILF
  • I POOPED
  • G SPOT4U
  • 3L CHAPO
  • BRRRRRR
  • wiener
  • FK BIDEN
  • 8008EE5
  • POO PEE
  • stolen 1
  • DR D00M
  • HAHA WTF
  • H3LL YEA
  • 00O0O00

To see the full list of 700 personalized license plates that were rejected by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting Jan. 1, 2022, drivers in Colorado will have to begin getting new license plates as part of the the state’s license plate reissue program, which the state says aims to improve safety for first responders and driver, by ensuring cars have reflective and legible license plates.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95.3 MNC

Bill to remove turn signal law under may be considered by Indiana lawmakers

Have you ever received a ticket for not using your turn signal? One Indiana lawmaker wants to fix that. According to the General Assembly’s website, a bill by Republican Aaron Freeman would make it no longer a requirement for Hoosiers to use turn signals 200 feet before changing lanes or turning, nor would they have to use turn signals 300 feet before changing lanes in a 50-mph zone.
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

New year, new laws: Here are 3 new Indiana laws taking effect in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WTHR) — A new year means new laws for Indiana. Fort Wayne’s NBC affiliate station WTHR looked at three new laws set to impact Hoosiers in 2022. One will stop surprise medical billing. Another expands e-prescriptions. The third requires new internet policies for school districts.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
9NEWS

Upcoming state law means you can't transfer old license plates to new cars

DENVER — Colorado wants to take old license plates out of circulation and replace them with newer plates that are more reflective and visible in low light. Starting Jan. 1, the plates on any passenger vehicle, motorhome or motorcycle will expire once the owner's title or interest in the vehicle is transferred. That decision is per a new law that goes into effect with the start of 2022.
DENVER, CO
wamwamfm.com

Indiana DNR Increasing License Fees

For the first time since 2006, Indiana DNR is increasing fees for hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. Commercial license fees will also be increased – some for the first time since the 1980s. The increases will be applied to personal licenses starting with the 2022-23 license year (April 1,...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies installed new license plate technology

More than a dozen central Indiana law enforcement agencies now use technology to capture license plate information. The automatic license plate readers are high-speed cameras that take pictures of plates and turn them into searchable data. Atlanta-based Flock Safety installed several of the cameras around the Indianapolis area. Spokesperson Holly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Newport Plain Talk

New license plates available Jan. 3

It’s out with the old and in with blue, as Tennesseans will have a new license plate in the new year. The state is moving away from its green mountain design to a new blue license with white text and Tennessee’s three-star emblem displayed in the center. State...
POLITICS
fox26houston.com

Texas law brings changes to Disabled Veteran license plates in 2022

A new state law will impact Texans with Disabled Veteran license plates who wish to park in spaces reserved for people with disabilities in 2022. According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, starting January 1, anyone parking in a space reserved for people with disabilities must have a license plate or a disabled parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access.
TEXAS STATE
KREX

State Bill 21-069 aims to replace faded license plates

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The state of Colorado is implementing a new law that requires drivers to replace their old license plates with new ones that are more easily readable by law enforcement. State Bill 21-069, also known as the License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act of 2021, is designed to aid […]
COLORADO STATE
WSAZ

New Ohio license plate design becomes standard Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s new license plate design, which caught flack from people on social media shortly after it was introduced, becomes the new state standard starting Wednesday. The “Sunrise in Ohio” design features a skyline, farm field, waterway, hills, and includes a child swinging from a tree...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Fbi#Letters And Numbers#Hoosiers#Wrtv#Bmv#Sexybug#Dilf#Chapo
Carscoops

An Increasing Number Of U.S. Cities Are Using License Plate Reading Cameras

A new type of camera that can automatically identify license plates is helping out with police investigations across many U.S. cities in several states including Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Besides taking note of the license plate of every vehicle that passes by, the fixed automated license plate readers store...
PUBLIC SAFETY
burlington-record.com

New safety-focused law prompts change in license plates

A new Colorado law aims to improve safety for first responders and motorists by ensuring drivers have reflective and legible license plates. On Jan. 1, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement the License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act, which establishes the Centennial State’s first license plate replacement program in over 20 years.
CENTENNIAL, CO
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska DMV reveals new specialty license plate

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will offer a new specialty license plate for purchase beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The new Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water specialty plate will be sold at the cost of $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or $40 annually for a custom message. The fees from the plate will be distributed to a fund that will be used for programs that raise awareness and educate the public, especially children, on water safety and the importance of staying away from water unless accompanied by an adult.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Driver’s license, tag offices closing statewide before New Year’s

Georgians won’t be able to renew their driver’s licenses or vehicle registration at the tail-end of the year. Due to a computer system upgrade, the Georgia Department of Driver Services’ (DDS) system will be down from Dec. 30 through Jan. 3, according to a news release by the state Department of Revenue (DOR). In-person, online and kiosk services will be unavailable to residents during that time.
POLITICS
Apple Insider

30 states working on digital drivers licenses, TSA will allow them soon

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Trade groups central to the adoption of mobile drivers' licenses say that the US transition to digital is "well underway," leading to many more potential applications including adoption by the US Transportation Security Administration.
TECHNOLOGY
Kankakee Daily Journal

State again extending driver's license/ID expiration

Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months to March 31, 2022. This will be the final extension, Secretary of State Jesse White said. “This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the...
BRADLEY, IL
thestatehousefile.com

Will Indiana take another pass at marijuana legalization in 2022?

Lawmakers are taking another whack at marijuana legalization in Indiana. Here’s what you need to know:. As the 2022 legislative session approaches, marijuana legalization is a top priority for Indiana Democrats. In November, House Democrats announced support for medical and recreational legalization of marijuana. Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, held...
INDIANA STATE
WFBQ Q95

WFBQ Q95

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
176
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Q95 Indy's Classic Rock and Home of The Bob & Tom Show

 https://q95.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy