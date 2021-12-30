Oklahoma Sooners star running back Kennedy Brooks declares for NFL Draft

After putting on one last memorable performance to end a highly productive season, Kennedy Brooks has decided to end his career at Oklahoma and look forward and begin preparing for the NFL Draft. He posted the following image on his social media pages today a short while ago.

Brooks finishes his Oklahoma career with 3,320 rushing yards, seven yards per carry, and 31 touchdowns for the Sooners. He ran with an effortless style that was incredibly productive.

He put together three 1,000-yard seasons and was the model of consistency for the running back room during his time in Norman. Brooks was a patient runner and his patience and vision more than made up for his perceived lack of speed.

Notably this year, he shouldered a major load, and along with Caleb Williams, helped lead the Sooners to an all-time great comeback win against the Texas Longhorns. The win was punctuated by Brooks using his patented patience and vision before rumbling to the end zone to finish off the Longhorns.

His final game was just mere icing on the cake, named the Valero Alamo Bowl’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player after rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries (10.1 average) against Oregon Ducks.

With Brooks departing for the NFL, Eric Gray, and Marcus Major look poised to fight it out all winter, spring, and summer for the right to be the next starting running back at Oklahoma. 2022 four-star running back Gavin Sawchuk will be joining the running back room and there’s a very real chance the room gets one more 2022 running back recruit in the coming months as well to help replenish the bodies and depth in the room.

