Robotaxi is defined as a fully autonomous vehicle that can pick up and drop passengers at their destinations without any need of a driver inside the car. Elon Musk was confident about bringing forward fully autonomous cars and robotaxis by the end of 2020. However, the prediction was too optimistic as fully autonomous vehicles are still quite challenging to achieve. Launching an autonomous car has real risks and dangers that can cause injury or even death. The complications involved in this matter are grave grave and Tesla might be over-thinking over the matter.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO