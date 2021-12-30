ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This 17k Mile Infiniti Q45 From 2000 Comes Complete With A Motorola Flip Phone

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfiniti has been without a flagship sedan since the Q70 was axed in 2019. Its death marked the end of an era as the brand’s journey began with the unveiling of the Q45 in 1989. That brings us to this excellent example from 2000, which has only been driven 17,143 miles...

www.carscoops.com

MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
CNET

Third-generation Motorola Razr foldable phone reportedly in the works

According to a Weibo post discovered by Android Authority, Motorola is silently working on a third-generation Razr foldable phone. Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo's mobile business group in China, hinted on the Chinese microblogging site that the company is working on developing a new and improved iteration of the iconic phone.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Here are the Motorola phones getting the Android 12 upgrade

Motorola has just announced its numerous Moto phones will be receiving the Android 12 version. The company regularly works on software and OS updates and is adding new features and improvements to the My UX experience. Motorola wants consumers to be always in control of their mobile experience and releasing updates is one way to do that. With My UX, moto phone users can set their preference and style to enhance every experience whether using apps, listening to music, or playing games.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Lenovo has a third Motorola Razr foldable coming, apparently with a better chip

Samsung had a hit in its Galaxy Z Flip 3, with a reasonable price and better durability than previous foldables. Motorola, though, long offered a foldable in the same form factor that usually fell well behind Samsung’s option. It seems the brand isn’t done just yet, though, as a third-generation Motorola Razr is apparently around the corner.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

The Motorola RAZR foldable is coming back, again

According to a Lenovo executive on Weibo, the Motorola RAZR foldable line is far from over. The company is working on a third-generational device, keeping the clamshell alive and (hopefully) well. Android Authority noticed the post first, in which Lenovo exec Chen Jin lays out some of the company’s ambitions...
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

A Motorola Razr 3 foldable phone is in the works, Lenovo exec confirms

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo-owned Motorola is apparently developing a third-generation Motorola Razr. In 2019, the company resurrected its popular flip phone in the form of a full-fledged foldable smartphone. In 2020, Motorola introduced a 5G model. Now, Motorola is working on a Motorola Razr 3, as confirmed by a Lenovo executive Chen Jin on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.
CELL PHONES
Carscoops

Looking For A Deal On A New Car? Check Out These Slow-Selling Models

With the chip crisis and the continuing coronavirus pandemic, some dealership lots have begun to resemble ghost towns. Even if you’re lucky enough to find a dealership with vehicles in stock, you’re not necessarily out of the woods as the dreaded ‘market adjustment’ has become far too common.
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

BMW XM Plug-In Hybrid SUV Loses Some Cladding In New Spy Photos

The auto industry is shifting toward all-electric vehicles, though the demise of the gasoline engine is still years away. Bridging that gap at BMW will be models like the XM, a new plug-in hybrid SUV that will serve as a halo vehicle for the brand. It debuted in November as a concept, with new spy shots revealing a design that won’t change much for production. The new batch of spy pics provides us with our best look yet at the beastly model.
CARS
Carscoops

A Honda Dealership Is Asking A Ridiculous $42k For A 2022 Civic Si

The Honda Civic Si has always been a car that embodied affordable sportiness. However, as the latest model is just beginning to reach consumers, it seems one dealership in California must not have gotten the memo about the affordable part, as they have a 2022 Civic Si in their inventory listed for an eye-watering $42,694.
BUYING CARS
Android Central

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is stealing customers because regular phones are boring

What's impressive is that Samsung has started stealing customers from other brands because, quite frankly, those other brands have become incredibly stagnant. Initial sales numbers show that Samsung sold around 2 million foldables and is poised to sell up to 10 million by the time the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 debut in 2022 but, it turns out, a significant portion of those sales are coming from people who were once enamored with other brands like the iPhone. This is particularly true for the Z Flip 3.
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Carscoops

G-Power Thinks It Found BMW M5 CS’s Sweet Spot At 887-HP

G-Power is no stranger to fast BMWs, so it is not surprising that it announced a series of tuning packages for the M5 CS. After all, this is the lightest, most powerful, and most expensive variant in the facelifted M5 range, and despite its ample power, there will be a few owners that want to take things further by paying a visit to aftermarket companies.
CARS
Carscoops

Is Now The Right Time For Toyota To Launch A New FJ Cruiser?

Note: These are independent illustrations by Enoch Gonzales and have not been endorsed by Toyota. With interest in retro-inspired vehicles at an all-time high, now could be the perfect time for Toyota to launch a new FJ Cruiser. The outgoing FJ Cruiser is a good car but never generated the...
CARS

