Georgia State

Staff predictions: Michigan football vs. Georgia in the Orange Bowl

By Chris Balas about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl in a matchup of teams that mirror each other in a lot of ways. • Michigan safety Daxton Hill ‘questionable’ for Orange Bowl. • Wolverine TV podcast: What to watch for, predictions — Michigan vs. Georgia. Stetson Bennett...

247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh gives a hint about his future

After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
The Detroit Free Press

Why Georgia's rout of Michigan is reminiscent of Michigan State's 2015 CFP collapse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gemon Green dropped his head, and the Michigan football cornerback shook it ever so slightly as he glanced briefly at the celebration unfolding in the painted red end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. James Cook had just slipped out of the backfield, cruised past the Wolverines’ last line of defense and scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Georgia’s last points in its 34-11 romp Friday. A party started on...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jim Harbaugh was so fired up ahead of playoff semifinal

Jim Harbaugh has waited a long time to coach Michigan in the College Football Playoff. That showed during his interview just prior to kickoff Friday. Harbaugh was asked by ESPN’s Marty Smith what his message had been to his players prior to the game. Harbaugh gave a classic answer, raising his voice and culminating with an impassioned cry to “go let it rip.”
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh reacts to Capital One Orange Bowl loss to Georgia

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters after being handed a humiliating 34-11 loss at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl. “Great season, really proud of our guys. With the score lopsided, they were still having fun fightin’. I was fightin’ right next to them. It wasn’t our night, they were the better team tonight,” Harbaugh said.
On3.com

What Marcus Freeman said after Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl loss

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opening statement. “Well, obviously didn’t finish the outcome that we wanted. We’re obviously disappointed. I thought the kids prepared tremendously. I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. But these guys, man, this is a special group; and for those that aren’t coming back, they’re going to be greatly missed. More than anything, I think there’s a group that’s, one, disappointed, but, two, motivated, motivated to right what happened today and to start the progression for the future. As I told them 28 days ago, this is about right now. This is about finishing this season off the right way. Didn’t happen. And it’s okay. All we can do now is start focusing on what we’ll do as we move forward to make sure that we’re successful the next time we’re on a field.”
