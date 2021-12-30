ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart, Sam’s Club to dispense COVID-19 medication through federal pharmacy program

By Justin Trobaugh
BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are ready to receive and dispense COVID-19 antiviral medications authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to a news release from Walmart , the retailers will begin dispensing Paxlovid and Molnupiravir this week as supplies allow.

Oklahoma City Public Schools changes quarantine, isolation policy

The release says the medication will only be available at certain Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in a limited number of states until more supply is available.

The medication is only available with a prescription from a health care provider. Customers and health care providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store that is carrying the medication to send the electronic prescription.

Walmart extends COVID-leave policy until March 2022

Since the medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or drive-through pharmacy windows, according to the release.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This medication offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

COVID-19 closes food pantry in Norman

NORMAN, OK
NORMAN, OK
