Michigan State

Michigan faces a tough road matchup against UCF

By Ant Wright about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan (-3.5) finishes their nonconference slate on the road against Central Florida. The knights are coming off of four straight wins, and have not lost since December 1st to an Auburn team who is looking like a legit Top 10 contender. Michigan won in a blowout the last time these two...

247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
On3.com

What Marcus Freeman said after Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl loss

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opening statement. “Well, obviously didn’t finish the outcome that we wanted. We’re obviously disappointed. I thought the kids prepared tremendously. I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. But these guys, man, this is a special group; and for those that aren’t coming back, they’re going to be greatly missed. More than anything, I think there’s a group that’s, one, disappointed, but, two, motivated, motivated to right what happened today and to start the progression for the future. As I told them 28 days ago, this is about right now. This is about finishing this season off the right way. Didn’t happen. And it’s okay. All we can do now is start focusing on what we’ll do as we move forward to make sure that we’re successful the next time we’re on a field.”
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
On3.com

Two Notre Dame players enter transfer portal

Hours after an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame got some additional bad news from two of its players. Top punter Jay Bramblett and backup safety Paul Moala have entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Bramblett is a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala....
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
The Detroit Free Press

Why Georgia's rout of Michigan is reminiscent of Michigan State's 2015 CFP collapse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gemon Green dropped his head, and the Michigan football cornerback shook it ever so slightly as he glanced briefly at the celebration unfolding in the painted red end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. James Cook had just slipped out of the backfield, cruised past the Wolverines’ last line of defense and scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Georgia’s last points in its 34-11 romp Friday. A party started on...
On3.com

Notre Dame makes jaw-dropping history in Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame has a love-hate relationship with the New Year’s Six bowls and the BCS era. No stat better explains that relationship than the one ESPN released Saturday afternoon during their Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma State. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 2022 Fiesta Bowl marks the...
On3.com

Report: LSU to hire away member of Lincoln Riley’s USC staff

Newly hired LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly continues to put together his coaching squad for the 2022 season. And on Friday, the program announced another hire. According to Pete Thamel, sources close to the program have said that LSU is hiring USC’s Jamar Cain as the school’s new defensive line coach and running game coordinator.
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
On3.com

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said after his team's win over Penn State

Entering the locker room trailing Penn State 14-10 after an “ugly” first-half showing, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman drew on an old lesson. “I learned a long time ago, being three down, you can make your team feel like they’re 300 down, or just keep it real,” he said. “We’re three down, we get the ball.”
On3.com

College Basketball: Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 8

UCLA (8-1) Kansas (11-1) Baylor remains on top after picking up a top ten win. This week was an important one for Baylor. The Bears entered the week ranked in the top spot, but a matchup with Iowa State, another top ten team, awaited. Baylor came away with a tight 77-72 victory over Iowa State, pickup up an impressive early season victory. With each of the previous three top ranked teams (Gonzaga, Duke, Purdue) suffering upset losses after taking over the top spot, Baylor has remained steady. The loss for Iowa State was the first of the season for the Cyclones, who were ranked No. 8 entering the week.
