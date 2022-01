Sony has yet to officially announce next month’s lineup of free PlayStation Plus games, but if the leaked lineup from Dealabs is to be trusted, then PS Plus subscribers are in for quite a treat in January. According to the leak, the rumored games are DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4), Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) and Persona 5 Strikers (PS4). Again, I don’t know if this is true, but if it is, this lineup would be one heck of a way to kick off the new year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO