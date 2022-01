CHI [1] - Debrincat (18) (Kane, Borgstrom) 9:41. CGY [2] - Lindholm (12) (Monahan, Gaudreau) PP 9:08. The Calgary Flames entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks coming off of a wild 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. They were looking for a much better defensive performance after lapses against the Kraken and for the most part they would get it. Chicago on the other hand was playing less than 24 hours after being embarrassed 6-1 by Nashville yesterday. Jacob Markstrom got the start for the Flames while Chicago countered with Anton Soderblom who was making his first NHL start.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO