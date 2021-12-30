ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off the Charts: A List of 2021’s Top R&B and Hip Hop Songs

By Sammy Approved
The year 2021 gave us a lot of things including another 365 days of handling (or mishandling) Covid-19, the inflation of literally everything and systemic injustices across the world. As depressing as that may sound, 2021 also gave us historic entertainment with some of the hottest songs in hip hop and R&B . We rounded up a list of 2021’s top R&B and hip hop songs according to trusted Google sources across the web.

The top songs of 2021 are a testament of creative and unexpected collaborations.  Some of these songs were an indication that TikTok actually helps consumers discover artists’ music, because when a user likes a sound — they really like the sound. This list is also evidence that artists should bet on themselves. Artists like Lil Nas X and Doja Cat dominated 2021 with their songs that amassed several genres including R&B, hip hop and pop music. Drake also dominates this list with over 10 songs included in the round up, and he proves that there is no need to fix what is not broken. His catchy and melodic hooks are a formula to his success.

There are some songs on this list from artists like Sleepy Hallow or Yung Bleu that may come as a surprise to some fans who aren’t familiar with their music, but you have definitely heard these songs before. Rapper Lil Durk was also a key part of these top-charting singles as he is featured on a majority of the records listed below.

Check out this list of 2021’s top songs according to Google’s trusted sources across the web (in no particular order).

1. Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Source:Lil Nas X

2. Knife Talk – Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat

Source:Drake

3. You Right – Doja Cat, The Weeknd

Source:Doja Cat

4. Wants and Needs – Drake ft. Lil Baby

Source:Drake

5. Ex for a Reason – Summer Walker ft. JT From City Girls

Source:Summer Walker

6. Too Easy – Gunna & Future

Source:Gunna

7. I Like Dat – T-Pain & Kehlani

Source:T-Pain

8. Champagne Poetry – Drake

Source:Drake

9. Thot Sh*t – Megan Thee Stallion

Source:Megan Thee Stallion

10. Sharing Locations – Meek Mill ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Source:Meek Mill

11. Bubbly – Young Thug with Drake & Travis Scott

Source:Young Thug

12. 4 Da Gang – 42 Dugg, Roddy Ricch

Source:42 Dugg Music

13. Unloyal – Summer Walker ft. Ari Lennox

Source:Summer Walker

14. Handstand – French Montana & Doja Cat ft. Saweetie

Source:French Montana

15. You Want My Love – Earth, Wind & Fire ft. Lucky Daye

Source:Earth, Wind & Fire

16. TSU – Drake

Source:Drake

17. Rap Star – Polo G

Source:Polo G

18. Calling My Phone – Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK

Source:Lil Tjay

19. Come Through – H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown

Source:H.E.R.

20. Ain’t Sh*t – Doja Cat

Source:Doja Cat

21. Way 2 Sexy – Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

Source:Drake

22. Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA

Source:Doja Cat

23. Wasting Time – Brent Faiyaz ft. Drake

Source:Brent Faiyaz

24. No Friends In The Industry – Drake

Source:Drake

25. Late At Night – Roddy Ricch

Source:Roddy Ricch

26. Pressure – Ari Lennox

Source:Ari Lennox

27. Bad Man (Smooth Criminal) – Polo G

Source:Polo G

28. Straightenin – Migos

Source:Migos

29. Maybach – 42 Dugg ft. Future

Source:42 Dugg Music

30. N 2 Deep – Drake ft. Future

Source:Drake

31. Off The Grid – Kanye West

Source:Kanye West

32. BALL IF I WANT TO – DaBaby

Source:DaBaby

33. Love All – Drake ft. JAY-Z

Source:Drake

34. Get Into It (Yuh) – Doja Cat

Source:Doja Cat

35. Girls Want Girls – Drake ft. Lil Baby

Source:Drake

36. Fair Trade – Drake ft. Travis Scott

Source:Drake

37. Baddest – Yung Bleu, Chris Brown & 2 Chainz

Source:Yung Bleu

38. WUSYANAME – Tyler, the Creator

Source:Tyler, the Creator

39. Hurricane – Kanye West & The Weeknd ft. Lil Baby

Source:Kanye West

40. Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON

Source:Justin Bieber

41. Have Mercy – Chlöe

Source:Chlöe

42. In The Bible – Drake ft. Lil Durk & GIVĒON

Source:Drake

43. 2055 – Sleepy Hallow

Source:Sleep Hallow

44. EVERY CHANCE I GET – DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Source:DJ Khaled

45. What’s Next – Drake

Source:Drake

46. Wild Side – Normani ft. Cardi B

Source:Normani

47. No More Parties – Coi Leray ft. Lil Durk

Source:Coi Leray

48. Track Star – Mooski

Source:Mooski

49. Scorpio – Moneybagg Yo

Source:Moneybagg Yo

50. Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Source:Jazmine Sullivan

The 21 Best R&B Songs of 2021

2021 was a year defined by R&B’s dominance. Summer Walker’s Still Over It broke Apple Music’s record for the biggest 24-hour debut of an album by a female artist; H.E.R. became the first R&B artist this century to win an Oscar for Best Original Song; Silk Sonic turned vintage funk into a modern-day obsession; and SZA scored her biggest hit on Spotify, Apple Music, and the Billboard Hot 100 all off the strength of a re-released SoundCloud track.
Morgan Wallen, Currently No. 1 on Hip-Hop Chart, Says He’d Like to Work With Kendrick Lamar

Country star Morgan Wallen is ending 2021 in a place few would have expected to find him a few months ago: in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s R&B/hip-hop chart. “Broadway Girls,” his collaboration with rapper Lil Durk, came out just before Christmas and ascended this week to the top of the chart that perhaps more than any other is looked to as a signal of what’s dominating popular Black culture — an unlikely finish to a year in which Wallen was all but banned from the airwaves for months after saying the N-word.
2022: Detroit’s Rising Lyricist and Hip Hop / Rap Artist Larell

With a message to the masses, faith-based recording artist Larell is on the rise. The Detroit-based artist is multitalented and dynamic in his musical skills. His ability to merge multiple music genres and execute his rhymes by rap and smooth vocals is what attracts listeners. He is known for his...
Christmas Hip Hop Playlist

Merry Christmas on and all! As we dial into the holiday spirit, here are our list of tracks that will remind you that hip-hop loves Christmas to. Sleigh Ride (TLC) – Its the 3rd track on A Laface Family Christmas, A compilation Christmas album of various artists who were signed to LaFace records 25 years ago. T-Boz, Left Eye and Chilli once again remind us why they will always weigh supreme. Rest in Power to Left Eye.
Top 12 Hip-Hop Albums Of 2021

DONDA – Kanye West. Kanye’s 10th full length album. The 27-track project was originally set to release July 2020, but was held off for August 2021. Lil Nas X’s melodious debut album which includes music from Megan The Stallon, Elton John, Doja Cat, JACK HARLOW, and Miley Cyrus.
No Scrubs: ’90s Hip Hop and R&B Night (SF)

After 16 months we are back! From TLC, to the Fresh Prince, to Kid ‘N Play to Usher. We’re taking over San Francisco’s Neck of the Woods, which is reopening for the first time since early 2020 and has just been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded lighting and seating, brand new hard wood floors, new DJ booth and a full bar w/ summer cocktail specials.
Playboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" Is No. 1 On "Rolling Stone" 20 Best Hip Hop Albums List

Those end-of-the-year round-ups have been taking over news feeds as publications share their best and worst lists of 2021. We've shared our staff picks for best albums and songs of the year, and we even chatted with several artists for our annual 12 Days of Christmas series. Rolling Stone also shared their top projects of 2021, and while lists such as these always create some debate, their No. 1 pick for their Best Hip Hop Albums lit the internet on fire.
Christmas Songs Dominate Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 List

Christmas Songs made up for 80% of last week's Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 list. The Hot 100 aggregates figures from across all genres in the U.S. for streaming, radio airplay, and sales data. Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was able to beat out the competition...
H.E.R. & Chris Brown ‘Come Through’ to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

H.E.R. expands her dominance on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart as “Come Through,” featuring Chris Brown, climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Jan. 1. The song advances from No. 3 – having previously reached No. 2 – despite a less than 1% gain in plays in the week ending Dec. 26, according to MRC Data, to become the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations. (The previous week’s No. 1, Wizkid’s “Essence,” featuring Tems, falls to No. 2 with a 9% decline in plays.)
