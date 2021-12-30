The day after Christmas, twitter user @klivdahl found a shocking revelation when checking the activity of her Amazon Echo device.

Amazon’s virtual assistant system, Alexa, told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs. Alexa has been a work progress since its introduction to the masses in 2014.

The assistant has experienced issues in the past.

The Amazon Echo device usually searches through the web to find results on whatever you ask them.

In this case it latched onto the recent TikTok challenge, “Penny Challenge”.

Amazon has released a statement to multiple media outlets, assuring that they fixed the issue.

“Customer trust is at the center of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers, Amazon continued, as soon as we became aware of this error, we quickly fixed it, and will continue to advance our systems to help prevent similar responses in the future.”

Technology is frightening sometimes.

