ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Alexa Suggested a 10-Year-Old To Harm Themselves [Video]

By justinrodney
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVqYc_0dZQ6Gxk00

Source: Amazon / Amazon

The day after Christmas, twitter user @klivdahl found a shocking revelation when checking the activity of her Amazon Echo device.

Amazon’s virtual assistant system, Alexa, told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs. Alexa has been a work progress since its introduction to the masses in 2014.

The assistant has experienced issues in the past.

1. Amazon Alexa Laughing Randomly

2. Amazon Alexa Privacy Intrusion

3. Amazon Alex The Mythbuster

4. Amazon Alexa and The CIA

The Amazon Echo device usually searches through the web to find results on whatever you ask them.

In this case it latched onto the recent TikTok challenge, “Penny Challenge”.

5.

6. TikTok’s “Penny Challenge”

Amazon has released a statement to multiple media outlets, assuring that they fixed the issue.

“Customer trust is at the center of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers, Amazon continued, as soon as we became aware of this error, we quickly fixed it, and will continue to advance our systems to help prevent similar responses in the future.”

Technology is frightening sometimes.

Have you ever had a scary experience with any technological advances? Let us know in the comments.

For more news, come on through to classicphilly.com .

Comments / 0

Related
bleepingcomputer.com

Amazon Alexa slammed for giving lethal challenge to 10-year-old girl

An Amazon Echo owner was left shocked after Alexa proposed a dangerous challenge to her ten-year-old daughter. AI-powered virtual assistants like Alexa that power smart devices and speakers such as Echo, Echo Dot, and Amazon Tap, come with a plethora of capabilities. These include enabling the users to play simple verbal games or request "challenges" on demand.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
TODAY.com

Amazon Alexa told 10-year-old to do dangerous 'outlet challenge,' mom says

Amazon has apologized to Kristin Livdahl after she said the brand's Echo device challenged her child to put a coin into an electrical outlet. "OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," Livdahl tweeted, alongside a screenshot of the challenge from Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, on December 26.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Amazon Alexa asked a 10-year old to perform a shocking TikTok challenge, quite literally

If you are somewhat acquainted with TikTok and other social media platforms, you are probably aware of certain trendy (and often weird) challenges that go viral as they are performed and filmed by millions of users. One such dangerous act was the "outlet challenge" that broke out last year. In this, a person needed to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs. (via NBCBoston).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo#Amazon Amazon#Cia#Tiktok
howtogeek.com

Alexa Challenged a 10-Year-Old Girl to Electrocute Herself

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
techacrobat.com

Alarming: Alexa commands 10-year-old child to play a harmful ‘challenge’

We have previously heard a lot of funny, crazy, or apart from those entertaining things the most famous virtual assistants of the world are eligible to. Siri can magnificently provide you instructions to the nearest body disposition website, considering that Alexa can fart on command. Nevertheless, as one Echo owner found on Sunday, a couple of the fun activities these AI assistance are famous for can have dreadful results.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Amazon’s Alexa updated after advising a 10-year-old to put a coin on a mains electricity socket

The uncharted territory and black boxes that some tech devices are in are brought to the fore by a recent incident with Amazon’s Voice Assistant Alexa. A 10-year-old girl who asked Alexa for a challenge was advised by the voice assistant to partake in the penny challenge which entails touching a coin to the prongs of a half-inserted phone charger with the switch turned on. The dangerous “penny challenge” started circulating on TikTok in 2020. Amazon said it has fixed the error immediately it became aware of the incident and has now updated the voice assistant.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
ourcommunitynow.com

Amazon Alexa's AI Mistakenly Suggests 'Outlet Challenge' to 10-Year-Old Child in Viral Tweet

Alexa's AI system pulled a quote completely out of context from a nearly 2-year-old article on our site and told a 10-year-old child to do the "Outlet Challenge." A tweet by mom Kristin Livdahl is going viral for disturbing reasons, and it's because of something we wrote here at OurCommunityNow.com. And we wanted to address it. Let us explain ...
RELATIONSHIPS
itechpost.com

Alexa Penny Challenge Disaster: Digital Assistant Offers Dangerous Idea to 10-Year-Old, Amazon Takes Action

Amazon's digital assistant Alexa offered a surprisingly dangerous penny challenge to a 10-year-old child. Fortunately, Amazon immediately modified the device upon learning of the said incident. Alexa Penny Challenge. Smart home gadgets like Amazon Echos are increasingly popular. These smart speakers offer easy access to music, smart home device control...
MUSIC
SPY

Really, You’ll Smile and Laugh With These Funny Things to Ask Alexa

You probably came across this article after a family gathering where someone showed off all the cool things Amazon Alexa could do. And while you were there witnessing what you initially thought was then mildly hilarious as your parents, aunts and uncles all chuckled after each response, you were thinking: Gee, I wonder what other funny stuff Alexa has to say? Are we right? Now that you’ve welcomed Alexa into your home in the form of a smart speaker, display, or other connected gadgets, we bet you’re eager to get a good laugh. Well, we hate to break it to you,...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

10-year old girl might have died had she followed Alexa's recommendation

The mother of a 10-year old girl took to her Twitter account to share a rather frightening tale that could have had a devastating ending. The child asked Amazon's personal assistant Alexa for a challenge and the digital assistant responded by telling her to plug a phone charger only part of the way inside an electrical outlet and touch the exposed prongs with a penny. That sounds like a recipe for disaster.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SPY

7 Useful Things You Didn’t Know Video Doorbells Could do

Guessing who’s at the door is a thing of the past, thanks in part to how video doorbells have changed the way we react. Convenience is the name of the game nowadays, as we no longer have to get our butts off the couch to see who rang. Instead, you whip out your phone to check the live feed — and even chat with them if you happen to feel like it. Most of today’s video doorbells all accomplish the same tasks of detecting motion within their field of view, recording video that can be played back at a later time,...
TECHNOLOGY
techworm.net

Alexa Encouraged A 10-Year-Old Girl To Try A Dangerous TikTok Challenge

A shocking incident has come to light where Amazon’s voice AI assistant, Alexa challenged a 10-year-old girl to perform a life-risking TikTok challenge. For those unaware, Alexa is Amazon’s voice service, a cloud-based software program that acts as a voice-controlled virtual personal assistant and uses voice commands to trigger phone calls, text messages, music playback, provides information on weather, sports, etc., on user’s connected device.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

124
Followers
164
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy