Dionne Warwick Is in a Twitter Battle With Oreo

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

Dionne Warwick is both a musical legend and now a Twitter legend.

Quickly becoming known for her questions and views on things on Twitter, Dionne has a question for beloved cookie brand, Oreo.

She wrote, hello, what is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine.

“After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response”.

Oreo decided to send Dionne a little care package with Java Chip flavored Oreos and an Oreo lip balm..

She posted a photo of the items and tweeted, I will be retaliating at a later date.

