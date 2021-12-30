ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rating For New Year’s Smash, Total And Averages For 2021

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday’s live New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 975,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.41% from last week’s Holiday Bash episode, which drew 1.020 million viewers. The final Dynamite of 2021 drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1: Edge Vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz with Maryse. They hit the ring and pose together, and then kiss, which Saxton doesn’t want to see. The Brood’s music hits next as the red lights fall over the arena. WWE Hall of Famer Edge rises up from under the stage and then makes his entrance as Miz and Maryse look on. Edge stops half-way to the ring, the lights go out and then come back on as “Metalingus” starts up and The Rated R Superstar heads to the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Needed A Week Off From In-Ring Action

Rey Mysterio reportedly has worked while banged up as of late. Mysterio was said to be banged up from matches he worked a few weeks back, and that caused him to take a week away from the ring, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The RK-Bronament Finals with Rey and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Holiday Bash

Wednesday’s live Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.020 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.59% from last week’s Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Says He’s Open To Forming Long-Term Trio In AEW

As New Year’s Day approached, AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter for a Q&A session. Punk said he was spending time at the gym while also including a gif from The Simpsons where a workout is combined with eating cake. One fan, in particular, asked Punk if he...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Thunder Rosa
wrestlinginc.com

Top Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

Impact Wrestling star Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19. Swann was scheduled to challenge AAW World Champion Mat Fitchett at Thursday’s AAW Unstoppable event in Chicago, but he missed the show due to a positive COVID-19 test result, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. AAW reportedly tested all...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Deletes Heated Response To Becky Lynch’s Migos Photo

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today to lash out at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch over her tweet with The Migos from WWE Day 1, but he has since deleted the post. Lynch tweeted after Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view and posted a backstage photo...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Teases New Members For Their New Stable

AEW star Malakai Black will be part of AEW Dynamite’s debut on TBS this Wednesday, when he takes on Brian Pillman Jr. in singles action. Now it appears Black may not be coming to Dynamite alone. In an Instagram post, Malakai Black hinted that two people would be joining him this Wednesday, with a third to join at a later date.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Scarlett Bordeaux Was Advised Not To Publicly Comment On Medical Issue

In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE stars Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux talked about the differences between working for the NXT brand and WWE’s main roster. According to both Kross and Bordeaux, it is stressed that the brands are indeed separate and that NXT had nothing to do with transitioning to the main roster from a creative standpoint.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Espn#Key Demographic#Combat#Tnt#Showbuzz Daily#Nba#Wwe Nxt#Iowa State
wrestlinginc.com

Ember Moon Post-WWE Ring Name And First Appearance

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) will be using her real name on the indies – Athena. Moon’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6 at the La Fontaine Bleue. You can find tickets for the signing at this link.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Stars Young Bucks Respond To Fan Opinion That They Can’t Wrestle

AEW stars The Young Bucks took to Twitter on Sunday to address people who have questioned their in-ring ability. The brothers bragged about winning a lot of “Matches of the Year” awards, posting the following on their Twitter bio:. For guys who supposedly don’t kno how to wrestle,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Day 1 Fallout, First RAW Of 2022

The first WWE RAW of 2022 will take place tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina with fallout from WWE Day 1. No matches or segments have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing that The Miz and Maryse will respond to what happened at Day 1 with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. A mixed tag team match has been rumored.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

No DQ, No Holds Barred Match Announced For AEW Rampage Next Week

A six-man No DQ, No Holds Barred match has been announced for next week’s AEW Rampage on TNT. This week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite saw Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz take a six-man loss to Daniel Garcia and 2point0. The rematch has been announced for next Friday’s AEW Rampage, but it will have a No DQ, No Holds Barred stipulation.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Reveals His Choice For Best Female Wrestler Of 2021

On the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T has looked back at 2021 for women’s wrestling. He talked about the deathmatch between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker. He believes that is the most impressive thing he has seen in women’s wrestling throughout the year. “Going out there and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Spoilers For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View

Olympic gold medalist and current WWE RAW superstar Gable Steveson has been spotted in Atlanta prior to tonight’s Day 1 pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. He has been training for his eventual in-ring debut since first signing with the company to his unique, exclusive contract. Bobby Steveson, Gable’s real-life brother,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy