Music City Bowl halftime breakdown

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tennessee started fast in the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl, but the Volunteers are trailing Purdue, 23-21, at halftime.

The Boilermakers took the lead just before halftime on Aidan O’Connell’s short touchdown pass to Payne Durham.

The Vols scored all 21 of their points in the first quarter as quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a pair of long touchdown passes to Cedric Tillman.

Hooker, a transfer from Virginia Tech, gave Tennessee a 7-0 lead when he connected with Tillman on a 41-yard scoring strike with 14 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Chase McGrath’s extra point made it 7-0.

The Boilermakers would answer a short time later when Aidan O’Connell connected with Broc Thomas to tie the game.

UT quickly regained the lead when Hooker found Tillman from 61 yards out.

Jabari Small gave the Vols a 21-7 lead on 2-yard run.

Purdue pulled to 21-16 as kicker Mitchell Fineran had three field goals in the second stanza.

The Vols will get the ball to open the second half.

