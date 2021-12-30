ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

By Mike Dussault
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has easily been Damien Harris' best with the Patriots, already topping all his career highs with two games still to go. With 12 touchdowns and quickly closing on 1,000 yards, Harris' impact on the field has been obvious and his presence was missed in Indianapolis. But off the...

Patriots.com

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Patriots clinch playoff berth for 22nd time under Robert Kraft, the most by any team since he entered the NFL in 1994. Patriots win 10 games for the 27th time in team history, tie Dallas for the most by a team since the 1970 merger. Patriots score 50 in second...
NFL
Patriots.com

Damien Harris explains the touching reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris has been a force on the football field this year. All 14 times he's rushed, dove or sprinted into the end zone, Harris did so with determination to score. But he usually doesn't stop when he crosses the threshold. He keeps it moving through the end zone to the stands to hand off the scoring football to a fan in the crowd, making their day each time.
NFL
Patriots.com

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – In the NFL, the "any given Sunday …" adage might seem cliché, but there's a reason why it became popular in the first place. No games can be taken for granted or penciled in as victories before they're played. However, if ever there was...
NFL
Patriots.com

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

The Patriots raced out to a 28-3 halftime lead and never look back, knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars and sealing up a playoff spot in the process as New England won their 10th game of the season. Mac Jones threw three touchdowns, while Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for...
NFL
Mac Jones
Deatrich Wise
Patriots.com

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/2

BB: All right, well, it was obviously a good win for us today. I thought the players really did a good job, came out, a lot of focus. High level of execution. It was an unusual kind of week with guys going out at the beginning of the week and then kind of trickling back as the week went on. I know those guys worked really hard just staying involved in the Zoom calls and stuff like that, but to be able to get these guys back and then go out there and play well, I thought that we played well in all three phases of the game. It was good. It's what we needed to do, and hopefully we can build on this and play well next week and going forward. Good solid team win all the way around. Excited to be back in the playoffs but big game coming up this week, take care of that. But feel like we made some progress today, but we've still got a long way to go here. Just need to keep grinding it out day by day. Hopefully we'll do that and see where it takes us.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
