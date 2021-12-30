December 30: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Most likely, you’ve never heard of Danny Kaaialii or Jonny Vasquez. That’s partly intentional: Some years ago, Kaaialii, bucking the trend of chef-driven restaurants, decided his eateries would not ride on the personality of any one person; Vasquez tends to shun publicity and has a full-time job outside of the industry (ironically, in printing promotional materials for other businesses). But you might know their restaurants—Encore Saloon, The Daley and Pizza Mamo (the latter a partnership with Matthew Resich of Brick Fire Tavern). All three occupy a 135-year-old building in Chinatown where together they serve a trifecta of comfort foods: tacos, burgers, pizza. The spaces feel timeless in their design, from the brick walls and concrete bar running the long and narrow length of Encore to the black-and-white and compact The Daley, as spare as its five-item letterboard menu of smash burgers. They are the sort of places that have slotted so neatly into our work lunch and pau hana routines that it’s easy to forget not so many years ago, the same building housed featureless dark bars where perhaps the less you saw and remembered, the better.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 11 DAYS AGO