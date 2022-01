CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office had their work cut out for them when they made an arrest Monday. On Monday, deputies received a report that someone was carrying a machete and acting erratically inside a Winn-Dixie in Crescent City. According to deputies, the woman, identified as Neomi Brown, 41, had a machete in a blade cover attached to a backpack and was animated, yelling at someone on her cellphone.

