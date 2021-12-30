Fourteen earn promotions in Bladen County Sheriff’s Office

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fourteen members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office were promoted on Thursday in a ceremony at the courthouse.

Retired Superior Court Judge Giles R. Clark presided. The group and their new rank included Capt. Daniel Clark, Chief Jailer William Dove, Lt. James White, 1st Sgt. James Monroe, Sgt. Aaron Brisson, Sgt. Tramain Harvey, Sgt. Hester Kilpatrick, Sgt. Trent Lewis, Sgt. Matt Long, Det. Sgt. Jennifer Popynick, Cpl. Matt Bryant, Cpl. Al Coleman, Cpl. Owen Peavy, and Cpl. Taylor Townsend.