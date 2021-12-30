ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Fourteen earn promotions in Bladen County Sheriff’s Office

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L34hm_0dZQ4Ox800

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fourteen members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office were promoted on Thursday in a ceremony at the courthouse.

Retired Superior Court Judge Giles R. Clark presided. The group and their new rank included Capt. Daniel Clark, Chief Jailer William Dove, Lt. James White, 1st Sgt. James Monroe, Sgt. Aaron Brisson, Sgt. Tramain Harvey, Sgt. Hester Kilpatrick, Sgt. Trent Lewis, Sgt. Matt Long, Det. Sgt. Jennifer Popynick, Cpl. Matt Bryant, Cpl. Al Coleman, Cpl. Owen Peavy, and Cpl. Taylor Townsend.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Double-shooting in Bladen County kills one; suspect at large

CLARKTON — Lawmen are seeking additional information and a suspect in a fatal shooting here Friday evening. William James Purdie, 37, of Airport Road in Clarkton, is wanted in the double-shooting of Ervin Junior Ripley and Debra Purdie. Ervin Junior Ripley, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, was left dead of a gunshot wound to the head; Debra Purdie was shot in the hand and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Operator of stolen vehicle arrested

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dustin Carr, a 25-year-old from Garland, has been arrested and jailed. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, says Carr was behind the wheel of a stolen 2004 GMC Yukon that raced through Elizabethtown last Friday and was abandoned on N.C. 53. Carr was taken into custody after trying to get away on foot.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Sheriff’s Office identifies fatal shooting victim

DUBLIN — The victim of a fatal shooting last week on Tuesday has been identified, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says in a release. Mitchell Ray Meggs, 66, formerly from South Carolina, lost his life in the incident on the 6800 block of Albert Street in Dublin. Michael Jason Bullock has been charged with murder.
DUBLIN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy