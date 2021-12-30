ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

WATCH: Under Armour Game - Team Legends OL-DL Day 2

By Allen Trieu
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay two of practices at the Under Armour All-America Game allowed us to see more of the Legends linemen getting after it. The defensive line consists...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Texas Tech#Texas A M#American Football#Legends#Tyreese#Notre Dame
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Georgia's blowout win over Michigan

Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama offensive starter ruled out for remainder of Cincinnati game

Alabama got off to a strong start on its first offensive drive against Cincinnati in Friday afternoon’s Cotton Bowl. But, moving forward, the Tide will be down a key offensive starter. During the first quarter, right guard Emil Ekiyor seemed to injure his shoulder. During the second quarter of...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
279K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy