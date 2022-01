The beef between UFC President Dana White and YouTube boxer Jake Paul has just leveled up. The UFC boss has responded to Jake’s accusations with a rant of his own. If Jake Paul wasn’t a menace to the UFC before, the fighter managed to up his level by knocking out the former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley once again in a rematch in December 2021. Jake is a 5-0 professional boxer that has now beaten two MMA champions, one YouTuber, and a retired NBA player. The Youtuber has also been at the forefront of the UFC fighter’s pay issue poking the patience of Dana White.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO